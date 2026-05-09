Captains Tally Five Extra-Base Hits in 8-6 Win over Loons, Perez Adds Third Homer this Week

Published on May 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - The Lake County Captains (15-16) took advantage of eight walks and three errors by the Great Lakes Loons (19-12) to win 8-6 on a 56-degree cloudy and rainy Friday night at Classic Auto Group Park. The game's start time was delayed one hour and 10 minutes, due to inclement weather.

- Nico Perez continued his outstanding series by adding his third home run. He connected on a two-run shot in the third inning, a ball smoked to deep left field. Perez now has 10 RBI in four games played in Eastlake. It was the first homer permitted by Lake County's Franklin Gomez this season.

- Great Lakes scored four of the first five runs. Jose Meza walked aboard to start the second inning and later scored on a fielder's choice. Chuck Davalan roped an RBI double to right center field to give the Loons a 2-1 lead in the third.

- Trailing by three to start the bottom of the third, the Captains tallied six unanswered. Aaron Walton started a four-hit night with a solo home run in the third inning. Justin Chambers inserted into a bases loaded jam in the third, worked out of it.

- The bottom of the fourth saw three walks and Ryan Cesarini drive two home with a go-ahead single. Christian Zazueta, for the first time in his minor league career entered mid-inning. The right-hander punched out Luke Hill to leave two Lake County runners on.

- The Captains' extended their lead to 7-4 in the sixth. Aaron Walton hit his first of two doubles, stole third and scored on a throwing error by the catcher. Nolan Schubart scorched his fifth home run of the season, driving a solo shot to deep left center field.

- The Loons responded to pull within one in the top of the seventh. Eduardo Quintero singled and Chuck Davalan walked. The pair executed a double steal and were pushed home by a Jose Meza two-run two-out single.

- In the eighth, Aaron Walton and Dean Curley doubled back-to-back, Curley's RBI knock gave Lake County an 8-6 lead.

- Fresh from a flight from Richmond, Virginia, Adam Tulloch went from an Akron Rubberduck to a Captain and delivered the final six outs. The left-hander struck out three.

Rounding Things Out

Mike Sirota 's single in the third inning extended his on-base streak to 23 games. It's the longest Loons on-base streak since Damon Keith's 23 games from July 7th to August 19th, 2023.

Up Next

The series is tied at 2-2. Tomorrow, Saturday, May 9th we'll play baseball at 6:35 p.m. ET.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 8, 2026

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