Loons-Captains Split Marathon Five Plus Hour Doubleheader

Published on May 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - The Great Lakes Loons (19-11) and Lake County Captains (14-16) each took a win on a 51-degree windy Thursday night at Classic Auto Group Park that showcased five hours and 21 minutes of baseball.

Game One - Captains 15, Loons 13

- Great Lakes tied a single-game franchise record with 10 stolen bases. Eduardo Quintero led the way with three, while Chuck Davalan and Mike Sirota each added a pair.

- The contest saw six lead changes and three multi-run innings by the Loons. Mike Sirota highlighted a four-run fourth inning with a three-run homer pulled to left field and smashed 403 feet. Sirota now has seven homers in 2026.

- Lake County responded with a nine-run bottom of the fourth, the most runs given up by Great Lakes in an inning this season. Jace LaViolette drove in four runs with a two-run home run and two-run single.

- The Loons knotted the game at 12-12 behind a five-run sixth inning. Eduardo Guerrero tied the game with a two-out two-run double. Guerrero reached in all four plate appearances.

- Reynaldo Yean in the bottom of the sixth inning inherited two runners on and one out and was able to keep the game tied. He induced two popups and a flyout in the seventh.

- Mike Sirota's third hit of the night put a runner on for Great Lakes in the seventh, but Sean Matson punched out three. In the top of the eighth, the Captains inserted position player Kevin Rivas. Rivas allowed a Jose Meza RBI single which scored the placed runner but that was it.

- Lake County's Jeffrey Mercedes became the first Captain since 2019 to hit a walk-off pinch-hit home run. A three-run game winner.

Game Two - Loons 7, Captains 2

- Logan Tabeling punched out nine in 5.1 innings, earning his first winning decision of the season. The right-hander tied a career-high in strikeouts also achieved as a Loon on August 20th, 2025 against the Quad Cities River Bandits.

- Jose Izarra provided the pop with a three-run home run in sixth inning. Two walks and the blast all came with two outs

- The Loons hit four doubles with Eduardo Quintero crushing two. His RBI double in the first inning had an exit velocity of 110 mph.

- Nico Perez had an RBI double in game two and had a pair of two-run two baggers in game one.

- In his Great Lakes debut, Matt Lanzendorfer earned the final five outs and struck out four. Lanzendorfer returned to the mound in Eastlake, Ohio where he helped win a Division III National Championship with Misericordia in 2024.

Rounding Things Out

Logan Wagner's hitting streak ended at 14 games after no hits in game one. Wagner's streak is the seventh longest in Great Lakes Loons history.

Up Next

With a 2-1 series lead, the Loons look to become the first team in the Midwest League to 20 wins tomorrow Friday, May 8th. The first pitch between Great Lakes and Lake County is at 6:35 p.m. ET.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 8, 2026

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