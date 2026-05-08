Flores' Walk-Off Knock Caps Four Run Ninth as Chiefs Stun 'Rattlers

Published on May 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release









Peoria Chiefs shortstop Jalin Flores

(Peoria Chiefs) Peoria Chiefs shortstop Jalin Flores(Peoria Chiefs)

Peoria, IL - Down three entering the bottom of the ninth, the Chiefs rallied for four runs, three of which with two outs, to walk-off Wisconsin 7-6 on Thursday night at Dozer Park. Jalin Flores delivered the game-winner, a single to the warning track in left field.

The win is Peoria's first walk-off win of the campaign and first comeback win of the season in which the Chiefs (now 14-15) were trailing in the sixth inning or later.

After allowing a first inning RBI double to Eric Bitonti which put Wisconsin ahead 1-0, Yhoiker Fajardo delivered a strong outing. For the second consecutive start, the Cardinals No. 12 prospect per MLB Pipeline struck out a season-high seven batters, allowing just one run on three hits.

The Chiefs lined up Fajardo for the win with a three-run rally in the third. A walk from Won-Bin Cho and singles from Jose Cordoba and Tre Richardson III loaded the bases. Ian Petrutz tied the game with an RBI groundout, and Rainiel Rodriguez put Peoria ahead with a blooper that dropped into center for a two-RBI single.

Wisconsin took the lead back in a chaotic sixth inning. Josiah Ragsdale brought the Timber Rattlers back within one with an RBI single.

With two outs and the bases loaded, Ruben Menes appeared to end the inning on a strikeout, but his fastball sailed by the catcher Rodriguez, allowing the game tying run to score. The T-Rats took the lead on a slow ground ball by Blayberg Diaz that turned into a two-RBI single, making it 5-3 Wisconsin.

Timber Rattlers reliever Yorman Galindez kept Peoria's offense in check, working three shutout innings, including a strikeout of the side in the eighth.

Dominic Freeberger allowed a ninth inning run on another RBI infield single, but stranded the bases loaded to keep the game within striking distance for the Chiefs.

Peoria did indeed strike in its last at bat.

José Suárez sent a hot shot down the left field line for a double to open the frame. After Galindez struck out Cho for the first out, things went sideways.

Cordoba reached on a catcher's interference on a full count. Richardson III followed with a groundball to third base, but a moment of hesitation from Andrew Fischer allowed Richardson to reach on an infield single, loading the bases for Petrutz.

Galindez set down Petrutz on a swinging strikeout for his ninth of the game in 3.2 relief innings. However, Wisconsin tabbed the bullpen for José Nova to attempt to record the final out.

That out never came. Rodriguez delivered a ground ball two-RBI single to bring the Chiefs within one, 6-5. Then, with Flores at the plate, Nova spiked a breaking ball for a wild pitch, allowing Richardson III to dash home to tie the game.

Flores walk-off moment came on a deep fly ball to left. The ball landed on the warning track, just past the outstretched glove of T-Rats left fielder Josh Adamczewski. However, the ball bounced off a white-colored sign on the outfield wall, leading to confusion as to whether the ball was caught.

After a few seconds of suspense throughout Dozer Park, the field umpire signaled the ball was not caught, sparking the Chiefs' first walk-off celebration of the season.

The series continues Friday night, with first pitch set for 6:35 pm. It's First Responders Night at Dozer Park, as all first responders can receive free admission to the game with a valid ID, redeemable at the Dozer Park box office. Additionally, the first 1,000 fans will receive a special-edition Chiefs rope cap.

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Midwest League Stories from May 8, 2026

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