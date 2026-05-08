Cubs Go Big in Middle Innings, Top Lansing 9-2

Published on May 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







The South Bend Cubs (15-12) again outclassed the Lansing Lugnuts (11-19) on Thursday night at Four Winds Field, winning by a 9-2 count. Playing through a 90-minute rain delay, the Cubs blew the game open in the middle innings, taking a 3-0 series lead into the weekend.

The game started in sunshine, with right-hander Eli Jerzembeck making his South Bend debut as the starting pitcher. His going wasn't easy, as he put two runners on with one out in the first inning and loaded the bases with two outs in the second. However, Jerzembeck escaped both situations, completing three scoreless innings before the rain delay arrived.

Jerzembeck received immediate run support, as the Cubs plated two in the first inning against Lansing righty Zane Taylor. First baseman Cole Mathis delivered both RBI, drilling a two-strike double up the alley right-center field. Mathis now has nine RBI during his five-game extra-base hit streak. The Cubs' 2-0 lead would hold through the end of three innings, when inclement weather put the game in a standstill.

Right-hander Alfredo Romero pitched for the Cubs when the game resumed, covering four innings with two runs allowed. One of the runs scored on a balk in the top of the fourth, but Romero stranded two Lugnuts in scoring position to end that inning.

South Bend's offense changed the game across the next two frames, roughing up Lansing right-hander Luis Carrasco. Each of the first four Cub hitters singled in the fifth inning, with shortstop Ty Southisene driving in two on his base hit to right-center field. Another man scored on a double play, bringing the Cubs' lead to 5-1.

Another four Cubs crossed home in the sixth, when South Bend brought 10 men to the batter's box. Center fielder Christian Olivo singled in two runs, and left fielder Kane Kepley followed with an RBI double down the left-field line. Those two hitters each finished with a multi-hit night, leading the Cubs to a three-game win streak. Right-hander Grayson Moore wrapped it up with two scoreless innings on the mound.

With the Cubs in firm control of the series, South Bend and Lansing will meet again at 7:05 PM on Friday, May 8. The probable pitching matchup features two right-handers: Kevin Valdez for the Cubs, and Kyle Robinson for the Lugnuts.







Midwest League Stories from May 8, 2026

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