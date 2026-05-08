Peoria Chiefs Announce Suites for Veterans Program

Published on May 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







Peoria, IL - In recognition of the servicemembers of the United States Armed Forces, the Peoria Chiefs are proud to announce a "Suites for Veterans" initiative for 2026 Chiefs home games at Dozer Park.

The program will allow service members and veterans to enjoy the luxury suite experience free of charge. Each suite includes room for 8-10 people, parking passes and food and drink service throughout the game.

"We are excited to partner with a couple of community members to launch this new program," Chiefs General Manager Jason Mott said. "This is a great way to honor and thank those men and women who have served our country. We are always looking for ways to create new programs for the community, and this is a great one."

The new initiative has been made possible by the generosity of two anonymous donors.

Those interested in redeeming a free suite should email vetsgameday@gmail.com for more information. Game availability is set to begin later this month.

The Chiefs are set to recognize Armed Forces Day this weekend at Dozer Park, celebrating military members with a free ticket offer. All active-duty servicemembers and veterans can claim a free ticket to Saturday night's 6:35 pm game at the Dozer Park box office with a valid ID.







Midwest League Stories from May 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.