Hansell's Strong Start Not Enough in Bandits' Loss to Kernels

Published on May 8, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - Josh Hansell completed his second-straight 5.0-inning start Friday night, but the Quad Cities River Bandits fell to the Cedar Rapids Kernels 4-2 at Modern Woodmen Park.

The River Bandits' starting rotation entered the game with the lowest earned run average amongst full-season minor league clubs (2.40) and saw Hansell lower the figure even further, as the right-hander allowed just one unearned run on a Derlin Figueroa error in the top of the third.

Hansell never faced more than four batters in an inning and, for the second consecutive outing, did not allow a walk.

Quad Cities failed to score while the right-hander was on the mound, totaling just four singles against the combination of Kernels' starter Ivran Romero (3.0 IP, 4 SO) and reliever Yehizon Sanchez (2.0 IP, 3 SO), but broke through against Cole Peschl with two outs in the sixth, as Luke Pelzer drove in Blake Mitchell with an RBI-single up the middle.

Tanner Jones was the only man to work out of Quad Cities' bullpen and retired the first eight Kernels hitters he faced. Cedar Rapids retook the lead against the right-hander in the top of the eighth though as a two-out hit-by-pitch extended the frame for Brandon Winokur, who drove in Jacob McCombs with a double into the left field corner.

The River Bandits failed to answer against Nick Tracacchi in the eighth, who kept Cedar Rapids' 2-1 lead intact before Jaime Ferrer's two-run homer in the ninth extended Quad Cities' deficit to 4-1.

Erick Torres plated Pelzer's lead-off triple with a sacrifice-fly against Paulshawn Pasqualotto in the last of the final frame, but it wound up the extent of Quad Cities' comeback efforts.

Tracacchi (1-0) struck out four en route to his first win of the season, while Jones (2-1), who surrendered three runs over a 4.0-inning relief effort, was saddled with the loss. Pasqualotto converted his fourth save in as many opportunities.

Quad Cities returns to Modern Woodmen Park for game five of the six-game set tomorrow night and sends Emmanuel Reyes (2-0, 1.17) to the mound opposite Cedar Rapids' Eli Jones (1-1, 4.58). First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from May 8, 2026

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