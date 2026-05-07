Sailors Smacks First-Career Home Run in Bandits' Win over Kernels

Published on May 6, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - Outfielder Nolan Sailors launched a leadoff home run as his first-career long ball to help lift the Quad Cities River Bandits to a 4-2 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Wednesday night at Modern Woodmen Park.

After their starter David Shields completed his first of five scoreless innings to open the night, Sailors took the second pitch of his leadoff at-bat over the right-field fence, giving the Bandits an early 1-0 lead and tagging Kernels' starter Riley Quick for his first professional run.

Sailors then doubled Quad Cities lead in the second, driving in a run on a fielder's choice. The effort solidified the former Creighton product's second multi-RBI game of the season.

Quick would lock in and respond with scoreless third and fourth innings, including six strikeouts over the start, but departed in line for the loss.

The River Bandits then pushed ahead 4-0 in the fifth against reliever Michael Ross, extending the advantage on an RBI-single by the league's RBI leader, Ramon Ramirez, before Luke Pelzer drove in a run with his campaign's fourth double.

The cushion proved more than adequate for Shields, as the left-hander completed a career-long 5.2-inning performance with a career-high-matching eight strikeouts. The Royals' No. 3 prospect (MLB Pipeline) was denied his first quality start however, as Brandon Winokur's RBI-double scratched the Kernels into the hit column and knocked Sheilds out of the game after 84 pitches.

A pair of stolen bases coupled with an error on Bandits' catcher Blake Mitchell allowed Cedar Rapids another run in the seventh, but it would be all the visitors would get against River Bandits' relievers Nick Conte (1.1 IP, 3 SO) and Yimi Presinal (2.0 IP, 4 SO), who earned their first hold and save of the season respectively.

Shields (3-2) picked up the win, allowing just one run and boasting a 69% strike rate with no walks, while Quick (0-1) was tagged with his first professional loss, surrendering two runs on three hits and one walk.

Quad Cities returns to Modern Woodmen Park for game three of the six-game set tomorrow night and sends Justin Lamkin (1-0, 1.54) to the mound opposite Cedar Rapids' Jason Doktorczyk (2-3, 9.00). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from May 6, 2026

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