TinCaps Game Information: May 6 Doubleheader vs. Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins Affiliate)

Published on May 6, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (12-15) vs. Beloit Sky Carp (12-14)

Wednesday, May 6 | Parkview Field | 5:35 PM & TBD | Game 28 & 29 of 132

G1: RHP Matt Watson (0-1, 6.2 IP, 5.40 ERA) vs. RHP Carson Laws (0-1, 16.0 IP, 6.19 ERA)

G2: RHP Maikel Miralles (0-3, 15.2 IP, 6.89 ERA) vs. RHP Peyton Fosher (1-2, 16.2 IP, 2.70 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen

TWIN BILLS: The TinCaps play their third doubleheader of 2026 on Wednesday after splitting a pair on the road against Great Lakes on April 5 and against Lake County on April 17. In the TinCaps era (2009-Present), Fort Wayne is now 72-70 overall in games played as a part of doubleheaders but 40-30 at home. The team went 3-3 in twin bills in 2025.

APRIL PLAYER OF THE MONTH: On Tuesday, Minor League Baseball announced Fort Wayne TinCaps outfielder Alex McCoy as its Midwest League Player of the Month for April. In 22 games, the No. 20 Padres prospect batted .354/.386/.683 and led the league in hits (29), doubles (10), and slugging percentage (.683). He finished second in average (.354), total bases (56), and OPS (1.069) and was fifth in home runs (five). McCoy earned nine multi-hit games, including three with multiple extra-base hits. McCoy is the sixth TinCap player to win Player of the Month since the Midwest League began issuing the award in 2013. It is the second consecutive season a TinCap has earned April's nod, with baseball's No. 4 prospect, shortstop Leo De Vries, winning the award in 2025. Others include current Cleveland Guardians left-handed pitcher Joey Cantillo (June 2019), DH Hudson Potts (August 2017), C Austin Allen (April 2016), and OF Nick Shultz (August 2014).

IN A CLASS OF HIS OWN: Fort Wayne slugger Alex McCoy continued his dominant run to begin the season with three multi-hit games last week against South Bend. The undrafted free agent signee out of Hofstra ranks in the top 10 in the Midwest League in seven offensive categories, including being tied for the league lead in doubles (11). He is fourth in hits (31) and SLG (.628), along with being second in extra-base hits (17) and total bases (59), and seventh in OPS (1.007).

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: Left-fielder Alex McCoy had his 21-game on-base streak snapped on Sunday against South Bend. It was the longest on-base streak since Anthony Villar reached in 21-straight games in August 2024. Nathan Martorella reached in 22-straight in 2023. Across the streak, McCoy slashed .370/.404/.704 with a 1.108 OPS. Among players with as many plate appearances, he led the Midwest League in doubles, extra-base hits, and total bases while ranking second or tied in home runs, SLG, and OPS since April 7. McCoy saw his Midwest League-leading 15-game hit streak come to an end against Wisconsin on April 25. It was the longest streak for a TinCap since Fernando Tatis Jr. had the same stretch from May 4-20, 2017.

WELCOMING THE CARP: This week marks the first time Fort Wayne has hosted Beloit since 2023. The Sky Carp took 4 of 6 in that set, which was the first time the two clubs met since Minor League Baseball changed the series format to 6 games. The Caps took 4 of 6 from the Carp last season at ABC Supply Stadium, which was their last road series win of the campaign. Fort Wayne is 41-49 all-time at home against Beloit and 82-97 overall entering this series.

STREAKING: The Fort Wayne TinCaps have won five straight games for the first time since April 27 to May 1, 2025, when they won five of six in a row, ending a series against Lansing with a win before winning five straight against Dayton. The win Saturday secured the 'Caps their first series win since June 24-29, 2025, when they took four of six against the Great Lakes Loons to start the second half. Before this series, the 'Caps were 0-9-5 (W-L-T) in series dating back to last June. It is also their first road series win since June 3-8, 2025, at Beloit.

PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE: The final three games of last week's series against South Bend took over 3 hours to complete, with Friday and Sunday's games each finishing at the 3:04 mark. Before the weekend, 2 of the TinCaps first 27 games of the season lasted north of 3 hours. The longest game of the campaign thus far for Fort Wayne was their 16-9 loss on April 18 against Lake County, which took 3:10 to complete.

COSTELLO CRUSHING: First baseman Jack Costello hit his fourth home run of the season and 14th in a TinCaps uniform Saturday in the second inning. His second home run in as many at-bats followed his two-run home run in the ninth inning on Friday that capped off a High-A best four RBI for Costello. Now on a nine-game hitting streak, the second-year TinCap has reached base safely in 14 of his 27 plate appearances with 9 RBI in last week's series and is 10-for-his-last-29. The former 10th-round pick out of the University of San Diego, Costello's average has jumped 72 points across the streak.

THE KING HAS ARRIVED: TinCaps catcher Lamar King Jr. launched his second home run of the season in the first inning of Sunday's series finale. He has six hits in his last two games, picking up his first four-hit game at the full-season minor league level Saturday. After starting the season 2-for-28 at the dish in his first nine games, King Jr. is hitting .351 in 57 at-bats dating back to April 14. He is currently on a 17-game on-base streak. The 22-year-old blasted his first High-A home run on April 16 against Lake County and has added 4 doubles, 3 stolen bases, and 9 RBI in this current stretch.

A CAREER DAY: TinCap slugger Jake Cunningham drove in five runs for the first time in his professional career on Wednesday. The 23-year-old snapped a 0-for-14 team skid with the bases loaded on the season when he broke the scoreless tie with a two-run single in the fourth inning. Cunningham followed it up with his 5th home run of the season, giving Fort Wayne the lead for good in the fifth. Cunningham last drove in five on May 7, 2023, at UNC Charlotte, when he drove in six against Florida Atlantic. On Saturday, Cunningham gave Fort Wayne the lead in the fourth with a two-out, two-run single to right field. After a 0-for-8 start, Cunningham is hitting .354 with 10 extra-base hits dating back to April 10. Through 20 games, Cunningham has more home runs this season than he did all of 2025.

SLAMMING THE DOOR SHUT: The Fort Wayne bullpen leads the Midwest League in ERA (2.54) and WHIP (1.16) since the current 5-game winning streak began last Wednesday. The stable has collected 4 of the 5 wins and has 3 saves along with 5 holds across 28 1/3 frames. Right-hander Clay Edmondson collected his Midwest League-leading 5th save of the season on Sunday, all of which have come on the road. The sidewinder's ERA sits at 0.75 in 10 outings this season, having struck out 14 of 47 batters faced.







Midwest League Stories from May 6, 2026

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