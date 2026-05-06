Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (6:05 PM at West Michigan)

Published on May 6, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, May 6, 2026 l Game # 29

LMCU Ballpark l Grand Rapids, Mich. l 6:05 pm

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Dayton Dragons (14-14) at West Michigan Whitecaps (12-16)

RH Cole Schoenwetter (2-0, 5.12) vs. LH Ben Jacobs (0-0, 3.60)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the second game of a six-game series. Season Series: Dayton 1, West Michigan 0.

Dragons in the Standings: W-L Record: 14-14, second place in MWL East Division, 3 1/2 games behind first place Great Lakes.

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 5, West Michigan 4. Yerlin Confidan had three hits and drove in two runs to lead the Dragons offense, as they built a 4-0 lead over the first five innings and took a 5-3 lead to the bottom of the ninth. Brody Jessee came out of the bullpen with no outs and the tying run at first base and worked out of the jam. The Dragons had nine hits. Carter Graham hit his second home run in the last two games. Victor Acosta had a triple and single in his first game of '26.

2026 Team Notes:

Jekyll & Hyde Road Trip: In the Dragons four wins on the road trip, they have allowed a total of nine runs (2.3/G), 10 walks (2.5/G), and committed 3 errors (0.8/G). In the four losses on the trip, they have allowed a total of 45 runs (11.3/G), 35 walks (8.8/G) and committed 9 errors (2.3/G).

The Dragons hit .284 with runners in scoring position in the last series at Lansing after hitting under .200 with RISP in each of the previous two sets (.197 at Great Lakes; .185 vs. South Bend). The Dragons are hitting .281 (25 for 89) on the current road trip with RISP.

Overall, the Dragons hit .282 in the series at Lansing, by far their highest batting average in a series this season. Their previous high in 2026 was .243 vs. South Bend. They are batting .280 overall on the road trip (77 for 275).

The Dragons had 22 extra base hits in the first seven games at Lansing. Their previous high in a series this season was 13 vs. South Bend (6-game series). They have 26 extra base hits on the road trip (3.3/G) after averaging 2.2/G prior to the start of the trip (44 in 20 G).

2026 Player Notes

Victor Diaz has not allowed an earned run in his last six games (10.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 7 BB, 14 SO, 3 Sv, 1-0).

Carter Graham has a four-game hitting streak, batting .438 (7 for 16) with 2 HR, 2 2B, and 3 RBI with only 1 SO.

Alfredo Duno on the road trip: 6 G, batting .320 (8 for 25), 3 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI. Prior to the start of the trip, he was 4 for his last 36 in 10 games.

Esmith Pineda in his last 10 games is batting .324 (11 for 34). For the year, he is hitting .318 with runners in scoring position (7 for 22).

Kien Vu went 0 for 3 with a BB and HBP last night to snap his 10-game hitting streak. In his last 11 games, he is batting .302 (13 for 43) with 2 HR, 8 RBI, 9 R.

Carlos Sanchez among the MWL leaders: Ranks 14th in batting average (.309), hitting .381 vs. right-handed pitchers...Tied for 5th in hits (30), 3rd in runs scored (25), tied for 3rd in stolen bases (12). Of the 127 MWL hitters with at least 50 plate appearances, Sanchez has the second highest rate of hitting to the opposite field (48.3 %).

Carter Graham is the Dragons Batter of the Week for April 28-May 3 (series at Lansing). Graham hit .450 (9 for 20) for the week with one home run, three doubles, and an OPS of 1.272. The Pitcher of the Week is Nestor Lorant for the second straight week. He made one start, tossing 5.2 scoreless innings to earn the win while striking out seven, surrendering three hits and two walks.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Thursday, May 7 (11:00 am): Dayton RH Ovis Portes (no record)/RH Beau Blanchard (2-2, 5.24) at West Michigan RH Lucas Elissalt (0-2, 5.21)

Friday, May 8 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (1-2, 2.66) at West Michigan RH Rayner Castillo (0-3, 7.11)

Saturday, May 9 (2:00 pm): Dayton RH Reynardo Cruz (0-1, 6.87) at West Michigan LH Gabriel Reyes (0-2, 5.06)

Sunday, May 10 (2:00 pm): Dayton RH J.P. Ortiz (3-1, 5.11) at West Michigan RH Carlos Marcano (0-1, 3.06)

Next Home Series: vs. Lake County (6 games), May 12-17

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from May 6, 2026

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