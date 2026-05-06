Finley Promoted to Double-A Midland

Published on May 6, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster moves, in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Pitcher Jackson Finley is promoted to Double-A Midland,

- Pitcher Nathan Dettmer is received from Single-A Stockton.

An updated Lugnuts roster is attached with 30 active players and one player on the Development List.

Finley, 25, had missed the 2025 season due to bone spurs in his elbow. He returned to action to strike out 20 batters while walking only six in 18 innings for the Nuts, posting a 2-1 record with a 5.00 ERA. The right-hander was originally drafted in the eighth round in 2023 from Georgia Tech. He is the first Lugnut to be promoted to Double-A this season.

Dettmer, 24, who made six starts for Lansing in May-June 2025, was 1-2 with a 2.96 ERA for the Ports, striking out 26 while walking five in 27 1/3 innings. He recorded back-to-back quality starts April 19 and April 26, allowing one earned run in 12 combined innings, then followed up with nine strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings on May 3 in his California League finale. Dettmer was originally drafted in the fifth round in 2023 from Texas A&M.

The Lugnuts (11 - 17) play the second game of a six-game series at South Bend at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday, next returning home from May 12-17 against Quad Cities. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 6, 2026

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