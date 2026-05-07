Chiefs Fall Short in Homer Fest at Dozer Park
Published on May 6, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Peoria Chiefs News Release
Peoria, IL - In a back-and-forth affair, the Chiefs couldn't overcome a barrage of Timber Rattlers home runs in an 8-5 loss on Wednesday night at Dozer Park.
With the defeat, Peoria falls to 13-15 on the season and the series is now even at a game apiece.
The first runs of the ballgame came in the second inning when David Garcia brought in Josiah Ragsdale with a base hit before Braylon Payne singled in Garcia to make it 2-0 Wisconsin.
Peoria responded in the home half with a pair of long balls. Josh Kross belted a home run to left-center to cut the deficit to 2-1. Two batters later, José Suárez blasted a two-run home run to the same spot after a Cade McGee single, giving Peoria a 3-2 lead.
In the fourth, Tayden Hall tied the game at three with the Timber Rattlers' first long ball of the night in solo fashion, before Andrew Fischer doubled off the right-field brick wall later in the frame to score Luiyin Alastre and put Wisconsin back in front, 4-3.
The Chiefs got one back in the fourth to tie the game at four on a wild pitch by Wisconsin starter Wande Torres that allowed Won-Bin Cho to score from third.
Hall came through again in the fifth with an RBI single, which gave Wisconsin the lead for good.
In the sixth inning, the home run parade continued with back-to-back right-center field solo bombs by Fischer and Josh Adamczewski to extend Wisconsin's lead to 7-4.
Jose Cordoba drove in McGee in the home half to shorten the Chiefs' deficit to 7-5.
Wisconsin got that run right back in the seventh on a leadoff home run by Ragsdale off Zack Showalter to make it 8-5 Timber Rattlers.
Peoria threatened late, leaving two runners in scoring position in the eighth inning and another at second base in the ninth as Jake Seppings closed out the final 3.1 innings for the save.
Jawilme Ramirez was charged with his first loss of the season for Peoria, while Torres earned the win for Wisconsin.
The Chiefs aim to bounce back on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Dozer Park.
Bucks for Brews return, along with final the Bark in the Park night of the week. Fans can enjoy $2 draft beers, craft beers, and sodas, while dogs are welcome throughout the evening.
Listen to the call at PeoriaChiefs.com or watch the game on MiLB.TV or the Bally Sports Live app.
Midwest League Stories from May 6, 2026
- Sailors Smacks First-Career Home Run in Bandits' Win over Kernels - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Chiefs Fall Short in Homer Fest at Dozer Park - Peoria Chiefs
- Wisconsin Blasts Four Homers in 8-5 Win at Peoria - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- River Bandits Snap Kernels Win Streak, Outduel Cedar Rapids 4-2 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Rainer Homers in 4-3 Loss - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Down to Final out in 9th Inning, Dragons Rally to Score 3 Runs and Win, 4-3 - Dayton Dragons
- Loons' Furious First Inning Leads to 7-1 Captains Defeat in Series Opener - Lake County Captains
- Perez Homers Twice, Smashing a Grand Slam in the First Inning in a 7-1 Win - Great Lakes Loons
- Mathis Home Run the Difference in 3-1 Cubs Win - South Bend Cubs
- Mathis HR Lifts Cubs in Pitcher's Duel - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Game Information: May 6 Doubleheader vs. Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Kernels and Kernels Foundation Announce 2026 Nick Adenhart Memorial Scholarship Winners - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (6:05 PM at West Michigan) - Dayton Dragons
- Finley Promoted to Double-A Midland - Lansing Lugnuts
- Quad Cities Denied in Extras, Falls to Cedar Rapids in Series-Opener - Quad Cities River Bandits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Peoria Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs Fall Short in Homer Fest at Dozer Park
- Chiefs Down Rattlers in Series Opener in Front of 6,000
- Homestand Highlights: First Responders, Armed Forces, Moms Set to be Recognized May 5-10
- Flores', Rodriguez's Big Days Lead Chiefs over Loons
- Chiefs Can't Catch Loons, Drop Series