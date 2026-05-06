Perez Homers Twice, Smashing a Grand Slam in the First Inning in a 7-1 Win

Published on May 6, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - Nico Perez powered the Great Lakes Loons (18-10) to a 7-1 win over the Lake County Captains (13-15) with a first inning grand slam and a third inning solo homer. The series opener was played on a 46-degree partly cloudy Wednesday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park.

- The Loons tallied five runs in the first inning. Leadoff hitter Chuck Davalan roped the first pitch of the game to right field. Mike Sirota walked, followed by back-to-back bloop singles by Eduardo Quintero and Logan Wagner, Wagner's made it 1-0. Facing Lake County starter Jogly Garcia, Perez belted a 2-1 pitch over the wall in left centerfield. Perez notched his second grand slam of the season.

- Perez was back for more in the third inning. This time, he took Garcia deep to the opposite field, a solo homer to deep right field. Today is the sixth time a Loon has had a multi-homer game. Perez joined Mike Sirota (1), Jose Meza (1) and Chuck Davalan (3).

- Jacob Frost, in his first start of 2026, earned his fifth winning decision. After the left-hander forced a popup stranding the bases loaded in the first, he did not allow multiple runners to reach in any other frame. The 22-year-old struck out four Captains.

- Lake County's lone run was a solo homer by Ryan Cesarini in the fourth inning. The Captains' left 12 on base.

- Dilan Figueredo provided two scoreless. Accimias Morales got the next five outs with Justin Chambers leaving the bases left loaded in the ninth, with a game-ending strikeout.

Rounding Things Out

Perez's first grand slam this season was back on April 23rd. It was a game-tying shot in the ninth on the road at Beloit in a 13-9 win. Chuck Davalan had the other four bagger this year, a grand slam on Easter Sunday against Fort Wayne.

Up Next

Due to yesterday's postponed game, tomorrow Thursday, May 7th features a doubleheader. The first pitch of the first of two games is at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 6, 2026

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