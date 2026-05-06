Kernels and Kernels Foundation Announce 2026 Nick Adenhart Memorial Scholarship Winners

Published on May 6, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Kernels Foundation are pleased to announce Belle Werner and Tom Fireman as the 2026 Nick Adenhart Memorial Scholarship recipients. They will be recognized during a pre-game ceremony prior to the Kernels home game on June 7.

Belle Werner will graduate from Benton Community High School this spring and attend Iowa State University in the fall, double-majoring in agricultural business and finance. She has participated in track and field and cheerleading, as well as Future Farmers of America, women's chamber choir, DECA and show choir, along with several other school activities. Tom Fireman will graduate from Linn-Mar High School and attend the University of Iowa to pursue a career in medicine, majoring in human physiology. He has participated in swimming, tennis and baseball, as well as jazz band, concert band, marching band, symphony orchestra and several other extracurriculars. Both recipients have been active community volunteers and have demonstrated remarkable leadership during their time in high school.

Nick Adenhart was a bright young pitcher who played for the Cedar Rapids Kernels in 2006 and was a rising star in the Los Angeles Angels organization. Only hours after Nick's 2009 season debut on the mound for the Angels, a drunk driver tragically killed him on April 9, 2009, at age 22.

Nick's family continues to honor him by awarding two $1,000 scholarships in his memory. The Kernels Foundation is privileged to administer the scholarships on behalf of Nick's family.







Midwest League Stories from May 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.