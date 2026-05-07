Down to Final out in 9th Inning, Dragons Rally to Score 3 Runs and Win, 4-3

Published on May 6, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Grand Rapids, Mich. -The Dayton Dragons rallied for three runs with two outs in the ninth inning to overcome a 3-1 deficit and defeat the West Michigan Whitecaps 4-3 on Wednesday night. The Dragons have won the first two games of the six-game series in West Michigan.

The win lifted the Dragons above the .500 mark at 15-14 on the year. They are 5-4 so far on their 13-game road trip.

Game Recap: West Michigan led the Dragons 3-1 going to the ninth inning as the Whitecaps hoped to snap a nine-game losing streak. With one out, Yerlin Confidan got a game-winning rally started by drawing a walk, and Alfredo Alcantara singled to move Confidan to second. In one of the pivotal plays of the night, Dayton's Victor Acosta hit a bouncer back to the pitcher for a possible game-ending double play, but West Michigan's Logan Berrier made a bad throw to second base, allowing all three runners to advance safely on the play and load the bases. Berrier then struck out Peyton Stovall for the second out of the inning, and the Dragons were down to their final out.

The next hitter, Esmith Pineda, singled through the left side of the infield. West Michigan left fielder Junior Tilien charged the ball and hoped to throw out the runner trying to score from second with what would be the tying run, but Tilien allowed the ball to skip past him and all three runners scored to give the Dragons a 4-3 lead. Pineda's hit brought in two runs and the third runner, Acosta, scored from first base with the help of the error.

Cody Adcock entered the game for the Dragons and pitched a perfect bottom of the ninth inning for his second save of the year.

The Dragons initially took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a solo home run by Kien Vu, his third homer of the year. West Michigan tied the game in the bottom of the first and then added single runs in the third and eighth innings to build their 3-1 lead.

The Dragons finished the night with eight hits. Pineda and Alfredo Duno each had two.

Up Next: The Dragons (15-14) continue their 13-game road trip with the third game of the series at West Michigan against the Whitecaps (12-17) on Thursday morning at 11:05 am. Ovis Portes will make his first start for the Dragons since being promoted to Dayton from Single-A Daytona. He will be opposed by West Michigan's Lucas Elissalt (0-2, 5.21).

The next Dragons game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, May 12 against the Lake County Captains at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from May 6, 2026

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