Dragons High School Baseball Showcase Concludes this Week at Day Air Ballpark
Published on May 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Dayton Dragons News Release
DAYTON, OHIO - For the 21st year, the Dayton Dragons and Day Air Ballpark are proud to host high school baseball games. Forty-two (42) teams from across the Miami Valley are competing in the heart of the Water Street District this spring.
This year's Dragons High School Baseball Showcase is presented by the Bob Ross Auto Group.
All games are open to the public. Gates will open 30 minutes prior to the first game of the day. High schools may provide their own PA announcers, broadcasters, cheer squads, and national anthem singers. Participating schools sell Dragons tickets to help raise money for their programs. The Dragons have been hosting the Miami Valley's best high school baseball teams since 2006.
Additionally serving as a fundraiser for participating schools, this season's high school games at Day Air Ballpark will generate approximately $25,000 to assist participant programs with the cost of uniforms, equipment, and bus transportation.
Games began on April 14. They continue on Tuesday, May 5 when Dixie meets Twin Valley South at 7:00 pm. Other games this week include a Friday, May 8 doubleheader featuring Jackson Center vs. National Trail at 5:00 pm and Turpin vs. Lebanon at 8:00 pm. Action concludes with trio of games on Saturday, May 9. Triad and Xenia begin the day at 1:00 pm. Lima Senior and Lima Shawnee square off at 4:00 pm. The nightcap features Lancaster and Springboro at 7:00 pm.
Eddie Meyers of the Starting 937 baseball podcast identifies some of the top players competing this week and their college baseball destinations:
From Dixie, pitchers Dillon Phillips and Brayden Puckett are players to watch.
From Twin Valley South, fans should keep their eye on pitcher Dustin Miller. "Expect to hear that name a lot over the spring," Meyers said.
From Jackson Center, pay attention to Peyton Serr, Eli Prenger, and Ian Stengel.
From National Trail, all key pitchers are returners from last year's team, including Mason Leal.
From Triad, Waylin Holtsberry will be key to the Cardinals' success this year.
From Xenia, Emery Lane, Drew Smith, Cameron Salyers and Ben Hayashi are expected to make noise this season. "Xenia could be tough this year in the Miami Valley League and beyond," Meyers added. "They return a good amount of seniors with a lot of varsity experience."
From Springboro, Ben Veletean (University of Louisville), David Pickthorn (Edison State Community College), TJ Brown (Clark State College), and Jacob Rhinehart (Ohio Northern University) are all committed to play at the collegiate level. The Panthers come off a runner-up finish in last year's Division I State Final. "They lost a lot due to graduation but they reload with top tier talent and great coaching," Meyers said.
A complete schedule of the remaining high school baseball games at Day Air Ballpark can be found below:
Day Date Time Away Team Home Team
Tuesday 5/5/2026 7:00pm Dixie Twin Valley South
Friday 5/8/2026 5:00pm Jackson Center National Trail
Friday 5/8/2026 8:00pm Turpin Lebanon
Saturday 5/9/2026 1:00pm Triad Xenia
Saturday 5/9/2026 4:00pm Lima Sr. Lima Shawnee
Saturday 5/9/2026 7:00pm Lancaster Springboro
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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