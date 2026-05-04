Captains' Franklin Gómez Named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week

Published on May 4, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - On Monday, May 4, Minor League Baseball (MiLB) announced that Lake County Captains LHP Franklin Gómez has been named the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 27-May 3.

The 20-year-old had a stellar start versus the Beloit Sky Carp on Friday, May 1.

Gómez pitched five scoreless innings and struck out six without issuing a walk, retiring 15 of 16 batters faced. His lone blemish was a one-out double in the top of the second inning. After surrendering this hit, the left-hander retired the final 11 Beloit batters he faced. Gómez earned his first win of the season in a 7-2 Captains victory.

During the week of April 27-May 3, the Lake County southpaw was the only Midwest League pitcher with at least five scoreless innings pitched and six strikeouts without issuing a walk in a game.

Gómez has been one of the Midwest League's premier pitchers through his first five starts this season, leading the league with a 0.78 ERA (two earned runs allowed in 23 innings pitched). The Ocumare de la Costa, Venezuela native is also tied for the league lead in win percentage (1.000; 1-0), while ranking second in WHIP (0.91) and fourth in opposing batting average (.181). He has thrown 26 strikeouts to just six walks so far this year.

Gómez was acquired from the New York Mets on Jan. 15, 2026 in exchange for international bonus pool money. He is the first Lake County pitcher to be named the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week since RHP Trenton Denholm, who earned the honor for the week of May 6-12, 2024.

The Captains will continue their 12-game homestand with a six-game home series versus the Great Lakes Loons. First pitch for the series opener is scheduled for Tuesday night, May 5, at 6:35 p.m. The Captains will suit up as Los Picantes de Lake County for the first time in 2026, as Lake County will celebrate Cinco de Mayo and Community Champions Night at the ballpark. The series will be broadcast on the Rock Entertainment Sports Network, the Bally Sports Live App, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.







Midwest League Stories from May 4, 2026

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