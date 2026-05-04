Captains Fall to Sky Carp 16-2 in Series Finale

Published on May 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the finale of a six-game series, the Lake County Captains (13-14) fell to the Beloit Sky Carp (12-14) by a final score of 16-2 on Sunday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

The Beloit offense came out firing in the first inning, plating five runs in the opening frame and never relinquishing the lead. The Sky Carp scored 16 runs on 13 hits over the course of the game. CF Colby Shade had a career day for the Sky Carp, logging pro career-highs with three home runs and eight RBI.

Shade clobbered his first home run of the day in Beloit's five-run first inning, a three-run shot. C Connor Caskenette also hit his third home run of the season, a solo blast earlier in the frame.

Lake County got on the board in the second inning as 3B Luke Hill, MLB Pipeline's No. 30 Guardians prospect, sent a home run over the left field fence to make it a 5-1 game.

The Sky Carp tacked on another two runs on the board in the fourth, as SS Starlyn Caba, MLB Pipeline's No. 6 Marlins prospect, doubled in a run before Caskenette collected his second hit and RBI to make it 7-1.

Hill came through once again for the Captains in the bottom of the inning, slashing his second home run of the day the other way. This would mark Lake County's final run of the afternoon.

The Sky Carp scored the final nine runs of the contest, hitting three home runs in this span. This included a grand slam from Shade in the sixth inning, and a solo blast two frames later.

LHP Melkis Hernández (L, 3-2) suffered the loss for the Captains, giving up seven runs (three earned) on five hits and four walks, while striking out two.

RHP Cannon Pickell (W, 1-1) picked up the win for Beloit, tossing two scoreless innings in relief, giving up just one hit and striking out five.

After an off day on Monday, the Captains will begin a six-game home series against the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday night, May 5, at 6:35 p.m. The Captains will suit up Los Picantes de Lake County for the first time in 2026, as Lake County will celebrate Cinco de Mayo and Community Champions Night at the ballpark. The series will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

NOTES TO KNOW

- INF Luke Hill hit two home runs on Sunday afternoon, doubling his season total to four in 17 games. This was his first multi-homer game since Feb. 16, 2025 versus Clemson while playing for Ole Miss.

- OF Tommy Hawke went 1-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base on Sunday afternoon. The 2023 sixth-round pick out of Wake Forest has logged a .417 on-base percentage in his first three games this season.

- The Captains ranked second in the Midwest League with 17 stolen bases during this week's series versus Beloit. Lake County was caught stealing just twice during this span.







Midwest League Stories from May 3, 2026

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