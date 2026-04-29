Game 2 Of Captains-Sky Carp Series Postponed Due To Inclement Weather
Published on April 29, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Lake County Captains News Release
EASTLAKE, Ohio - The second game of a scheduled six-game series between the Lake County Captains (11-11) and the Beloit Sky Carp (9-12) set for tonight, Wednesday, April 29, has been postponed due to anticipated inclement weather.
The two teams will make up this contest as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Thursday, April 30. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., with first pitch for Game 2 to follow approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1. Gates will open at 4 p.m.
Tickets for tonight's game are exchangeable for any remaining 2026 regular season home game, subject to availability. Tickets for Thursday's game will be valid for both games of the doubleheader.
The Captains will host Dawg Night presented by Thirsty Dog at the ballpark on Thursday, April 30, paying special tribute to Bernese Mountain Dogs. The doubleheader will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App, MLB.TV, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.
Midwest League Stories from April 29, 2026
- Game 2 Of Captains-Sky Carp Series Postponed Due To Inclement Weather - Lake County Captains
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- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (11:05 AM Doubleheader) - Dayton Dragons
- Captains Fall to Sky Carp 10-9 in Series Opener - Lake County Captains
- Gonzalez's Big Night Leads Quad Cities to Third-Straight Win - Quad Cities River Bandits
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Other Recent Lake County Captains Stories
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