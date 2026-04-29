Gonzalez's Big Night Leads Quad Cities to Third-Straight Win

Published on April 29, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Appleton, Wisconsin - The River Bandits matched their season-high run total in a 14-run explosion Tuesday, as Quad Cities secured its first three-game win streak of a 2026 with a 14-7 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

The Bandits did not wait long to get the bats going, jumping out to a 2-0 against Rattlers' starter Ethan Dorcheis in the second when Jose Cerice opened the scoring with an RBI-single before Tyriq Kemp drove in a run on an RBI-groundout.

Juan Baez's double erased Luke Pelzer's RBI groundout in the third inning, it would be the only run allowed by Quad Cities' starter Emmanuel Reyes, who completed a season-high 5.0 innings and struck out three en route to his first win of the season.

An RBI-single from Asbel Gonzalez knocked Dorchies out of the game after 3.1 innings, while Pelzer greeted reliever Jose Nova to the game in the fourth with a run-scoring single, his second of a career-high four RBI on the night.

Gonzalez struck for another RBI-hit in the fifth inning before Blake Mitchell launched his team-leading fifth home run of the season 111 miles per hour off the bat to plate Gonzalez and put Quad Cities ahead 10-1.

After Reyes's departure, Wisconsin began to create some traffic against the Bandits' bullpen, as Jacob Widener hit Daniel Dickinson with a pitch and then walked Luis Castillo on back-to-back plate appearances to bring in a pair of T-Rats runs.

Gonzalez immediately got one of the runs right back in the eighth though, taking Jack Seppings deep with his first High-A home run- the third of his professional career.

Derlin Figueroa pushed the Bandits ahead 12-3 with an RBI-single off Quentin Low in the eighth before a wild pitch from the Wisconsin reliever plated him for a 13-3 lead.

The Timber Rattlers shrunk the deficit with a four-run bottom half, as Luis Castillo (single) Luiyin Alatre (double), and Braylon Payne (groundout) each drove in runs against Ryan Ure, but the rally proved inconsequential.

Pelzer completed his night with a sacrifice-fly in the ninth.

Reyes (1-0) lowered his earned run average to 1.13 with the winning effort, while Dorchies (1-3) was saddled with the loss for the Timber Rattlers, surrendering four runs on six hits, three walks, and three strikeouts.

Quad Cities returns to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium tomorrow afternoon and sends Mason Miller (0-0, 8.38) to the mound opposite Wisconsin's Wande Torres (1-0, 5.14). First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from April 29, 2026

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