TinCaps Slug Their Way to Matinee Victory

Published on April 29, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne (8-15) got another massive performance from right fielder Jake Cunningham. The 23-year-old drove in five runs for the first time in his professional career. He launched his fifth home run of 2026, a two-run blast to put the 'Caps ahead for good in the fifth inning. Cunningham also broke the scoreless tie with the bases loaded in the fourth with a two-run single and added a sacrifice fly in the ninth. It was the first hit for Fort Wayne with bases loaded this season, snapping a 0-for-14 stretch.

Left fielder Alex McCoy (No. 21 Padres prospect) reached base in four of his five plate appearances, extending his on-base streak to 18 games. McCoy finished the afternoon by collecting his Midwest League-leading 10th double in the ninth inning. The slugger has three extra-base hits in the first two games of this series.

The TinCaps bullpen retired 13 of the final 15 batters that they faced. Across 5 innings, the unit did not allow a run and gave up a pair of hits. Right-hander Clay Edmondson picked up his third save of the campaign, his first since April 17 against Lake County.

South Bend (12-8) plated all four of its runs in the fourth frame. Left fielder Reggie Preciado clubbed out his second home run of the season to cut the deficit to one at the time. First baseman Cameron Sisneros reached base three times and has now done so on seven occasions in this series.

Next Game: Thursday, April 30 @ South Bend (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Carson Montgomery

- Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Koen Moreno

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from April 29, 2026

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