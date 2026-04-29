TinCaps Can't Complete Comeback in Series Opener

Published on April 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps couldn't come back in Tuesday night's 6-4 series-opening loss against the South Bend Cubs.

Fort Wayne (7-15) got another strong showing from left fielder Alex McCoy (No. 21 Padres prospect). McCoy launched his fifth home run of 2026 to get the 'Caps on the board in the fourth frame, tying him for second in the Midwest League. He followed it up with his league-leading ninth double in the eighth, bringing home a run.

Catcher Carlos Rodriguez picked up his first triple and seventh extra-base hit of the campaign in the eighth, giving him four extra-base knocks in his last five games. First baseman Jack Costello singled in the seventh and now has a hit in his last four showings.

South Bend (12-7) got a strong start from Kenton Egbert. The right-hander did not allow a run in three innings and threw just 44 pitches in his third career start against the TinCaps. Shortstop Christian Olivo put together the first three-hit game of his professional career, with his RBI double in the fifth being the highlight as well as a ranging play up the middle to end the ballgame with the bases loaded.

Next Game: Wednesday, April 29 @ South Bend Cubs (11:05 a.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Isaiah Lowe

- Cubs Probable Starter: LHP Cole Reynolds

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MLB.T V

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from April 28, 2026

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