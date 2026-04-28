Captains of the Week (4/21-4/26/26): Justin Campbell & Jaison Chourio

Published on April 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - After each series this season, the Lake County Captains will spotlight two Captains of the Week, presented by Official League, showcasing a pitcher and a position player and their strong performances from the previous week.

For the week of April 21-26, Lake County is recognizing RHP Justin Campbell and OF Jaison Chourio as the fourth set of Captains of the Week for the 2026 season for their impressive showings against the West Michigan Whitecaps (High-A, Tigers).

JUSTIN CAMPBELL, RHP

Campbell had an outstanding series on the mound at West Michigan this past week.

The right-hander pitched six combined scoreless innings across two starts, throwing eight strikeouts and permitting just three baserunners.

Campbell threw four strikeouts in three scoreless, hitless innings on Tuesday, April 21. His lone baserunner allowed was courtesy of a walk in the third inning. The 25-year-old then threw four more strikeouts in another three shutout frames on Sunday, April 27. His two baserunners allowed in the contest were courtesy of a double in the first inning and a Captains fielding error in the second inning.

Selected 37th overall in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma State, Campbell made his pro debut with Lake County this season after enduring two elbow surgeries and a wrist surgery on his pitching arm. The Simi Valley, California native has been dominant in his first five career pro starts for the Captains this season, allowing just one run in 13.1 innings of work.

Among Midwest League arms with at least 13 innings pitched this year, Campbell leads this group in ERA (0.68), while ranking second in WHIP (0.60) and opposing batting average (.130), as well as third in strikeout-to-walk ratio (9.00; 18 strikeouts to two walks).

He has been a key part of a Lake County starting rotation that leads the Midwest League and ranks second in High-A with a 2.42 ERA through its first 21 starts of the season.

JAISON CHOURIO, OF

Chourio had an excellent series at the plate at West Michigan this past week.

In five games played, the switch-hitter led the Captains in batting average (.353), runs scored (five), and doubles (two, tied), and stolen bases (one, tied). He also ranked second on the team with six hits, and third on the team in on-base percentage (.500), OPS (.971), and walks (five, tied).

Chourio's most notable performance of the series was on Friday, April 24, when he went 3-for-5 with a game-tying two-run single in the top of the eighth inning. This marked his second three-hit game of the season, joining his three-hit performance in Game 2 of a doubleheader on April 17 versus Fort Wayne.

The Maracaibo, Venezuela native has established himself as one of the Midwest League's premier leadoff hitters. He ranks tied for third in the league in both hits (23) and doubles (seven), while ranking tied for eighth in batting average (.329). The 20-year-old is currently on an 11-game on-base streak, batting .395 with 17 hits, 11 runs scored, four doubles, two home runs, six RBI, seven walks, and a 1.099 OPS during this span.

Chourio, MLB Pipeline's No. 11 Guardians prospect, was signed by the Cleveland Guardians as an international free agent on Jan. 15, 2022. He spent the 2025 season with the Captains, batting .235 with 67 hits, six doubles, 2 home runs, 24 RBI, nine stolen bases, and 66 walks (ninth in Midwest League) in 79 regular-season games. The Lake County outfielder is also the younger brother of star Milwaukee Brewers OF Jackson Chourio.

The Captains will begin a 12-game homestand with a six-game series versus the Beloit Sky Carp (High-A, Marlins). First pitch for the series opener is set for Tuesday, April 28, at 6:35 p.m. from Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake. The homestand will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App, MLB.TV, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.







Midwest League Stories from April 28, 2026

Captains of the Week (4/21-4/26/26): Justin Campbell & Jaison Chourio - Lake County Captains

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