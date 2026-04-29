Season-High 18 Hits Powers Loons to 11-4 Series Opener Win

Published on April 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (14-8) offense had 18 hits, and pitching struck out 17 in a dominant series opening 11-4 win over the Peoria Chiefs (10-11) on a 60-degree sunny Tuesday night at Dow Diamond.

- Logan Wagner added his fourth home run in his last six games played. The 22-year-old belted a ball 386 feet to deep right field in the fourth inning, a two-run shot. Wagner now leads the Midwest League with seven home runs.

- Great Lakes scored runs in six of the eight innings, their best was a four-run first inning. Chuck Davalan started with a single, Mike Sirota followed up with an RBI double. Eduardo Quintero next-up rifled an RBI single 106 mph to right field. Jesus Galiz later in the first frame sliced a 3-1 pitch into right field to make it 4-0.

- Entering the game, Peoria starter Tanner Franklin permitted four earned runs in 14.2 innings. The Loons plated five against him. Nico Perez was walked by Franklin and scored on a wild pitch from Chiefs reliever Christian Worley.

- Peoria pulled within one in the fourth inning. Tai Peete was responsible for three of the four runs, with a two-run single in the second inning and an RBI knock in the fourth. Great Lakes starter Aidan Foeller permitted four runs in his 3.1 innings. Cody Morse inherited Peete on second base with one out in the fourth and would punchout the next two.

- From the fifth through the ninth, Peoria had only two baserunners. Jakob Wright struck out eight in his four innings. The left-hander had a four-strikeout ninth, after a dropped third strike facing Jose Suarez. The southpaw needed just 46 pitches to get 12 outs.

- Jesus Galiz and Jose Meza each drove in multiple runs. Galiz added an RBI single in the sixth, his third ribbie. Meza provided an RBI single in the sixth and eighth inning.

Rounding Things Out

Jakob Wright's eight strikeouts are the most for a Loons reliever since Jerming Rosario struck out eight on June 15th, 2023, against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Up Next

The Loons and Chiefs square off at 6:05 p.m. ET, tomorrow Wednesday, April 29th. Wednesday is a Hometown Heroes night presented by Meijer.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 28, 2026

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