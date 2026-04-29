Locos Walk over Dragons, 11-6

Published on April 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Right fielder Devin Taylor lined an RBI single, drew three of the Lansing Locos' (8-13) nine walks and scored four runs in an 11-6 rout of the Dayton Dragons (10-11) on Tuesday night at Jackson® Field™.

Designated hitter Nate Nankil added a two-run homer in a four-run first inning for Lansing, which built leads of 4-0 and 5-3, watched Dayton catch up in the fifth inning, and then scored one in the fifth, three runs in the sixth and two in the eighth to put the game out of the reach.

Taylor, Lansing's three-hole hitter, was in the thick of each rally, singling home Davis Diaz in the first inning with the Locos' first run, stealing second, and coming home on Nankil's first homer of the year. In the fifth, Taylor drew a leadoff walk and broke the 5-5 tie on an Ali Camarillo run-scoring double play. In the sixth, Taylor drew a two-out walk, moved to second on a wild pitch, and scored on a Bobby Boser two-run single. And in the eighth, Taylor worked a one-out walk and came home on a Camarillo RBI single.

After each of Taylor's walks, interestingly, Boser (3-for-4) followed with a single. Both Boser and Nankil finished the game with three RBIs.

Meanwhile, Lansing's trio of pitchers - starter Jackson Finley and relievers Ryan Magdic and Ryan Brown - struck out 10 Dragons while not walking a batter. Finley recorded eight K's in 4 2/3 innings, Magdic fanned one in 2 1/3 scoreless, and Brown fanned one in the final two innings.

It's a quick turnaround to a Grand Slam School Day Wednesday doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m., with Lansing right-hander Steven Echavarria going to the mound for Game 1. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from April 28, 2026

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