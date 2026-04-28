TinCaps Game Information: April 28 vs. South Bend Cubs (Cubs Affiliate)

Published on April 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (7-14) @ South Bend Cubs (11-7)

Tuesday, April 28 | Four Winds Field | 6:05 PM | Game 22 of 132

RHP Maikel Miralles (0-2, 11.2 IP, 7.71 ERA) vs. RHP Kenton Egbert (0-1, 8.2 IP, 9.35 ERA)

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ANOTHER CHAPTER: Tuesday marks the start of a three-series stretch between Fort Wayne and South Bend over the next eight weeks. 12 of the 18 games will be played at Four Winds Field, and the other 6 will take place at Parkview Field in mid-June. This is the second straight season where two of the three series are in South Bend, with Fort Wayne finishing 5-7 at Four Winds Field a year ago. The Cubs took the first 5 games of the lone series at Parkview Field last year before the 'Caps salvaged the series with a win on Father's Day. Fort Wayne enters this series 103-136 all-time on the road against South Bend.

260 TO THE SHOW: The Padres and Cubs are squaring off in San Diego to begin this week, while their High-A affiliates do battle. It's the first meeting between the two clubs since last fall's Wild Card series at Wrigley Field. 10 former TinCaps are in the series: Adrian Morejon, David Morgan, Bradgley Rodriguez, Matt Waldron, Luis Campusano, Ty France, Jackson Merrill, Fernando Tatis Jr. on the Padres roster, and Phil Maton and Colin Rea are with Chicago.

AC TO THE BIG LEAGUES: The winningest manager in both Fort Wayne TinCaps and Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Triple-A Phillies) history, Anthony Contreras, is headed to Philadelphia to become the Phillies' third base coach following the firing of manager Rob Thompson on Tuesday. Contreras played for the Fort Wayne Wizards in 2008 in his first of six seasons as a Padres farmhand. Across six seasons (2016-2021), Contreras won 310 games, making two playoff appearances. With Lehigh Valley, Contreras put together four-straight winning seasons.

THE HITT OF THE TOWN: Fort Wayne starting pitcher Jamie Hitt was announced on Monday as the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for April 20-26. Hitt struck out 8 of the 16 batters that he faced on Saturday against Wisconsin and did not allow a run in 5 IP. His third start with Fort Wayne since being promoted from Single-A Lake Elsinore, Hitt garnered 11 swings and misses, good for 34.5%. The 8 strikeouts are a pro-high and the most he has thrown since February 18, 2024, when he tossed 10 against Nebraska while at the University of Oklahoma. Hitt is the first TinCap to win Midwest League Pitcher of the Week since Henry Baez tossed seven no-hit innings in Fort Wayne's fourth no-hitter in franchise history on July 12, 2024. He is also the eighth TinCap to win the award since the Midwest League moved to High-A in 2021. Across three starts, Hitt leads the TinCaps with a 3.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The southpaw has struck out 13 compared to four walks across 11 1/3 innings pitched.

JACK ATTACK: Fort Wayne first baseman Jack Costello picked up his second double of the season in the second inning on Sunday against the Timber Rattlers. Costello has a hit in his last 3 games entering Tuesday's series opener. The 24-year-old slashed .241/.349/.389 with a .738 OPS against South Bend in 2025. Costello launched a pair of homers and doubles to go with his 4 multi-hit games when facing Cubs pitching.

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: Left-fielder Alex McCoy has reached base safely in his last 16 games. He saw his Midwest League-leading 15-game hit streak come to an end against Wisconsin on Saturday. It was the longest streak for a TinCap since Fernando Tatis Jr. had the same stretch from May 4-20, 2017. Across the stretch, McCoy slashed .339/.354/.645 with a .999 OPS. This included 7 2B, 4 HR, and 9 RBI. Among players with as many at-bats dating back to April 7, McCoy leads the Midwest League in home runs, doubles, SLG, OPS, and total bases.

CUNNINGHAM CLOBBERING: Fort Wayne outfielder Jake Cunningham has a hit in his last 4 games following a 1-for-4 showing on Sunday. His leadoff double in the 3rd inning was his 8th extra-base hit of the season. Dating back to April 10, Cunningham leads the Midwest League in home runs (4) and slugging (.708). Cunningham has a .375 batting average in this stretch, along with a team-leading 6 multi-hit games.







Midwest League Stories from April 28, 2026

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