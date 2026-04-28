Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (6:05 PM at Lansing)

Published on April 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, April 28, 2026 l Game # 21

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 6:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Dayton Dragons (10-10) at Lansing Lugnuts (7-13)

RH Reynardo Cruz (0-1, 3.95) vs. RH Jackson Finley (2-1, 4.73)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Athletics) in the first game of a seven-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Season Series: Dayton 1, Lansing 1 (both games in Lansing, April 2-3. The third scheduled game of the series was postponed).

Last Game: Sunday: Dayton 3, South Bend 0. Reds starter Nick Lodolo tossed five shutout innings on an MLB rehab assignment and Nestor Lorant followed with four scoreless innings to earn the save. Lorant struck out eight, giving the Dragons 15 strikeouts without allowing a walk. Kien Vu and Alfredo Alcantara each hit a solo home run.

Hardest-hit fair ball by Dayton: Johnny Ascanio, 106.7 mph. Fastest pitch by Dayton: Nick Lodolo, 93.7 mph.

Last Series vs. South Bend (4/21-4/26): Dayton 3, South Bend 3. The Cubs outscored the Dragons 41-32. Dayton batted .243 as a team (.185 with runners in scoring position). They hit six home runs. They had seven stolen bases, a team ERA of 6.75, and five errors.

2026 Team Notes:

The Dragons have split every series this season (1-1 at Lansing; 3-3 vs. Lake County; 3-3 at Great Lakes; 3-3 vs. South Bend).

A win tonight would lift the Dragons above .500 for the third time this season. They were 1-0 after one game and 4-3 after seven contests.

Outfielder Anthony Stephan and starting pitcher Luke Hayden have both been placed on the seven-day injured list. Stephan suffered a serious knee injury on April 24 and hopes to be healthy for spring training in 2027.

The Dragons are batting .259 vs. right-handed pitchers. They are hitting .208 vs. left-handed pitchers.

The Dragons rank seventh in the MWL in team batting average (.240). They are last in the league in home runs (10) but hit six in six games vs. South Bend after hitting four in their first 14 games.

The Dragons rank fourth in team ERA (4.51). Dayton starting pitchers are sixth in ERA (4.28). Dayton relievers are fourth (4.76).

2026 Player Notes

Carlos Sanchez ranks 8th in the MWL lead in batting average at .329. In his last 14 games, Sanchez is batting .357 (20 for 56) with 15 runs scored and nine stolen bases. Sanchez is tied for 3rd in the MWL in hits (23), tied for 4th in runs scored (18), and tied for 3rd in stolen bases (11).

Ryan McCrystal is batting .321 (13th in MWL). He is tied for 11th in RBI (14).

The Dragons Batter of the Week for 4/20-4/26 was Kien Vu (for the week: .238, 2 HR, 7 RBI, .894 OPS). Alfredo Alcantara also hit two home runs during the week while batting .222 with a .904 OPS. Carlos Sanchez hit .316 and stole three bases. The Pitcher of the Week was Nestor Lorant (for the week: 1 G, 1 Sv, 4 IP, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 SO, 0.50 WHIP. Nick Lodolo tossed five scoreless innings on an MLB rehab assignment.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Wednesday, April 29 (11:05 am DH): Dayton RH J.P. Ortiz (1-1, 5.93) and LH Jacob Edwards (0-1, 1.86) at Lansing RH Steven Echavarria (1-0, 3.72) and TBA

Thursday, April 30 (6:05 pm): Dayton TBA or RH Cole Schoenwetter (2-0, 5.52) at Lansing RH Samuel Dutton (0-3, 5.60)

The seven-game series with Lansing continues with games through Sunday, May 3.

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







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