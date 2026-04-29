'Caps Popped by Kernels, 3-2

Published on April 28, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The West Michigan Whitecaps received solid pitching but couldn't muster up enough offense as Danny De Andrade's walk-off solo home run in the ninth inning dealt West Michigan a defeat by the final score of 3-2 at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Tuesday night.

De Andrade's homer gives the Kernels their first win over West Michigan in exactly three years to the day (April 28, 2023). Last season, the Whitecaps and Kernels squared off eight times, with two coming in the 2025 Midwest League Championship, where the 'Caps posted a combined record of 8-0.

The Whitecaps struck first on Tuesday, beginning with Nolan McCarthy's two-out, run-scoring single to give the 'Caps a 1-0 lead. In the fifth, Kernels first baseman Jaime Ferrer wrapped a line drive around the right field foul pole for his third home run of the season to put Cedar Rapids up by a score of 2-1. West Michigan responded quickly on a run-scoring single by Andrew Sojka in the sixth to even the contest at two. The teams remained tied until the ninth when De Andrade led off the frame by slamming a 3-2 pitch deep over the left-center field wall to give the Kernels the win by a final score of 3-2.

The West Michigan Whitecaps drop to 12-10 on the season, while the Kernels jump to 9-13. Cedar Rapids righty Jacob Wosinski (1-0) picks up the win for two scoreless innings out of the bullpen, while Whitecaps reliever Ethan Sloan (2-1) took the loss for giving up the walk-off homer. Sojka led the 'Caps offense with a 2-for-4 performance, including a double and an RBI in a losing cause.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps and Kernels play the second game of this six-game series with a Wednesday matinee on tap, scheduled for 1:05pm. Righty Riley Quick gets the start for Cedar Rapids, while West Michigan's starting pitcher is still to be determined. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 12:50pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 28, 2026

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