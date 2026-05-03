Nine-Run 7th Leads to Loss

Published on May 2, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - For the second time in three days, the West Michigan Whitecaps took a five-run lead but couldn't get to the finish line as part of an 11-6 loss to the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Saturday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Whitecaps, who enjoyed a 6-1 lead after five innings, watched the Kernels rally for nine runs in the seventh inning en route to losing their seventh straight game. The loss matches the Whitecaps longest losing streak since late April of 2022.

The story of Saturday's contest only began to unfold in the fifth inning, when West Michigan snapped a 1-1 tie with a five-run frame highlighted by an RBI Triple from infielder Juan Hernandez, a run-scoring double from catcher Ricardo Hurtado, and a two-run single by infielder Samuel Gil to put the 'Caps ahead by a score of 6-1. After plating a run in the bottom of the frame, the Kernels erupted like few teams have in recent years against West Michigan, sending nine runners around to score in an inning highlighted by one of the most rare occurrences in baseball when Jaime Ferrer launched not one but two home runs in the frame with a two-run shot to open the huge frame before a three-run blast closed the inning along with the scoring in the contest. The most recent Major League player to homer twice in an inning was former Whitecaps outfielder and two-time MLB All-Star Riley Greene exactly one year ago to the day on May 2, 2025, against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Whitecaps record falls to 12-14, while the Kernels enjoy a fifth straight win to even their record at 13-13. Yehizon Sanchez (1-0) collects the win in relief, while Reyes (0-2) gets the loss for the 'Caps after allowing seven runs in his 2.1 frames out of the bullpen. The 'Caps franchise record for runs allowed in a single inning is 11, set in a game against the Lansing Lugnuts on May 18, 1996.

UP NEXT

The 'Caps and Kernels conclude this six-game series with a Sunday matinee beginning at 2:05pm. Carlos Marcano gets the start for West Michigan against the Kernels Ivran Romero. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:50pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.