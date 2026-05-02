TinCaps Game Information: May 2 at South Bend Cubs (Cubs Affiliate)

Published on May 2, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (10-15) @ South Bend Cubs (12-10)

Saturday, May 2 | Four Winds Field | 4:05 PM | Game 26 of 132

LHP Jamie Hitt (0-1, 11.1 IP, 4.76 ERA) vs. RHP Kevin Valdez (0-0, 10.0 IP, 7.20 ERA)

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THE HITT OF THE TOWN: Fort Wayne starting pitcher Jamie Hitt was announced on Monday as the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for April 20-26. Hitt struck out 8 of the 16 batters that he faced on Saturday against Wisconsin and did not allow a run in 5 IP. His third start with Fort Wayne since being promoted from Single-A Lake Elsinore, Hitt garnered 11 swings and misses, good for 34.5%. The 8 strikeouts are a pro-high and the most he has thrown since February 18, 2024, when he tossed 10 against Nebraska while at the University of Oklahoma.

A NEW BATTING TITLE LEADER: Following a 1-for-3 performance Friday with two walks, left fielder Alex McCoy is the new Midwest League batting average leader, now hitting .353. The undrafted free agent signee out of Hofstra ranks in the top 10 in the Midwest League in nine offensive categories, including being tied for the league lead in hits (29) and doubles (10). He is second in extra-base hits (16), total bases (57), and SLG (.671).

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: Left-fielder Alex McCoy has reached base safely in his last 20 games and is 8-for-15 this series against South Bend. It is the longest on-base streak since Anthony Villar reached in 21-straight games in August 2024. McCoy saw his Midwest League-leading 15-game hit streak come to an end against Wisconsin on Saturday. It was the longest streak for a TinCap since Fernando Tatis Jr. had the same stretch from May 4-20, 2017. Across the streak, McCoy is slashing .377/.410/.714 with a 1.124 OPS. Among players with as many plate appearances, he leads the Midwest League in AVG, hits, doubles, extra-base hits, and total bases while ranking second in home runs, SLG, and OPS since April 7.

COSTELLO CRUSHING: First baseman Jack Costello drove in a High-A-best four runs on Friday night, continuing his eight-game hitting streak. Following a two-run single to put Fort Wayne in front in the seventh inning, Costello hit his third home run of the season, a two-run shot in the ninth. The second-year TinCap has reached base safely in 11 of his 17 plate appearances in the series and is 8-for-his-last-21. The former 10th-round pick out of the University of San Diego, Costello's average has jumped 64 points across the streak.

A CAREER DAY: TinCap slugger Jake Cunningham drove in five runs for the first time in his professional career on Wednesday. The 23-year-old snapped a 0-for-14 team skid with the bases loaded on the season when he broke the scoreless tie with a two-run single in the fourth inning. Cunningham followed it up with his 5th home run of the season to give Fort Wayne the lead for good in the fifth. Cunningham last drove in five on May 7, 2023, at UNC Charlotte, when he drove in six against Florida Atlantic. After a 0-for-8 start, Cunningham is hitting .367 with 10 extra-base hits dating back to April 10. Through 20 games, Cunningham has more home runs this season than he did all of 2025.

SLAMMING THE DOOR SHUT: The Fort Wayne bullpen escaped numerous jams Friday night, leaving a total of 12 South Bend runners on. The 'Caps bullpen has surrendered a league-fewest five runs this week and retired 13 of the final 15 batters that they faced in Wednesday's win. Right-hander Clay Edmondson collected his Midwest League-leading 4th save of the season on Friday, all of which have come on the road. The sidewinder's ERA sits at 0.82 in 9 outings this season, having struck out 14 of 43 batters faced.

THE AMAZING MONTY: TinCaps right-hander Carson Montgomery earned his first professional win on Thursday. The 2023 11th-round pick out of Florida State struck out four in a career-long five shutout innings, allowing three hits. Montgomery retired 10 of the final 11 batters that he faced. After returning for his first Minor League appearance in 718 days, Montgomery has a 2.12 ERA (4 ER) over 17.0 innings pitched, striking out 13 across four starts.







Midwest League Stories from May 2, 2026

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