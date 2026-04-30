TinCaps Game Information: April 30 at South Bend Cubs (Cubs Affiliate)

Published on April 30, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (8-15) @ South Bend Cubs (12-8)

Thursday, April 30 | Four Winds Field | 7:05 PM | Game 24 of 132

RHP Carson Montgomery (0-0, 12.0 IP, 3.00 ERA) vs. RHP Koen Moreno (0-2, 11.2 IP, 8.49 ERA)

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A CAREER DAY: TinCap slugger Jake Cunningham drove in five runs for the first time in his professional career on Wednesday. The 23-year-old snapped a 0-for-14 team skid with the bases loaded on the season when he broke the scoreless tie with a two-run single in the fourth inning. Cunningham followed it up with his 5th home run of the season to give Fort Wayne the lead for good in the fifth. Cunningham last drove in five on May 7, 2023, at UNC Charlotte, when he drove in six against Florida Atlantic.

CUNNINGHAM CLOBBERING: Fort Wayne outfielder Jake Cunningham has a hit in his last 6 games following his 2-for-4 showing on Wednesday. His home run was his 10th extra-base knock of the season and tied him for the team lead with Alex McCoy. Cunningham has a .382 batting average dating back to April 10, along with a team-leading 7 multi-hit games. Through 19 games, Cunningham has more home runs this season than he did all of last season.

THE KING HAS ARRIVED: TinCaps catcher Lamar King Jr. picked up his third multi-hit game of the season on Wednesday. After starting the season 1-for-24 at the dish in his first 8 games, King Jr. is hitting .333 in 42 at-bats dating back to April 14. The 22-year-old blasted his first High-A home run on April 16 against Lake County and has added 3 doubles and 5 RBI in this current stretch.

SLAMMING THE DOOR SHUT: The Fort Wayne bullpen retired 13 of the final 15 batters that they faced in Wednesday's win. Right-hander Clay Edmondson collected his 3rd save of the season, all of which have come on the road. The sidewinder's ERA sits at 0.93 in 8 outings this season and has not allowed a run in 7 appearances.

JACK ATTACK: Fort Wayne first baseman Jack Costello has a hit in his last 5 games and reached base safely in 6 of his 8 plate appearances in the series. The 24-year-old slashed .241/.349/.389 with a .738 OPS against South Bend in 2025. Costello launched a pair of homers and doubles to go with his 4 multi-hit games when facing Cubs pitching.

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: Left-fielder Alex McCoy has reached base safely in his last 18 games. McCoy saw his Midwest League-leading 15-game hit streak come to an end against Wisconsin on Saturday. It was the longest streak for a TinCap since Fernando Tatis Jr. had the same stretch from May 4-20, 2017. Across the stretch, McCoy slashed .339/.354/.645 with a .999 OPS. This included 7 2B, 4 HR, and 9 RBI. Among players with as many at-bats dating back to April 7, McCoy leads the Midwest League in doubles, SLG, OPS, and total bases. Overall, McCoy is in the top 10 in the league in eight offensive categories, including leading the league with 10 doubles.

ANOTHER CHAPTER: Tuesday marked the start of a three-series stretch between Fort Wayne and South Bend over the next eight weeks. 12 of the 18 games will be played at Four Winds Field, and the other 6 will take place at Parkview Field in Mid-June. This is the second straight season where 2 of the 3 series are in South Bend, with Fort Wayne finishing 5-7 at Four Winds Field a year ago. The Cubs took the first 5 games of the lone series at Parkview Field last year before the 'Caps salvaged the series with a win on Father's Day. Fort Wayne enters this series 103-136 all-time on the road against South Bend.

AC TO THE BIG LEAGUES: The winningest manager in both Fort Wayne TinCaps and Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Triple-A Phillies) history, Anthony Contreras, is headed to Philadelphia to become the Phillies' third base coach following the firing of manager Rob Thompson on Tuesday. Contreras played for the Fort Wayne Wizards in 2008 in his first of six seasons as a Padres farmhand. Across six seasons (2016-2021), Contreras won 310 games, making two playoff appearances. With Lehigh Valley, Contreras put together four-straight winning seasons.







Midwest League Stories from April 30, 2026

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