Carp fall to Loons despite big night from Lara

Published on April 30, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







Sky Carp rightfielder Wilfredo Lara went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBI's Thursday night, but it wasn't enough for the Carp to avoid a Great Lakes comeback in a 13-9 Loons win at ABC Supply Stadium.

After the Loons opened the scoring in the top of the first inning on a home run by Mike Sirota, the Carp tied the game on a home run of their own courtesy of Lara to make it 1-1.

Juan Mateus hit a tape-measure shot off the scoreboard in left field to give the Carp a 2-1 lead. After the Loons tied it with a run in the top of the fifth, the Sky Carp scored three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to take an 8-3 advantage.

Great Lakes scored a run in the eighth to make it 8-4, then piled on nine runs in the ninth to take the victory.

Supper Clubber Friday will also be Beloit College Night at the ballpark. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. Friday's contest kicks off a big weekend at ABC Supply Stadium, with games on both days set for 1:05 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from April 30, 2026

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