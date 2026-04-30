Loons battle back to even series with Carp
Published on April 30, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
On a bright, warm and sunny Education Day, the Sky Carp came up short against the Great Lakes Loons on Wednesday, dropping a 9-5 decision.
The game, played in front of an energetic gathering of 1,371 youngsters, featured a total of 19 walks as both teams struggled to find the strike zone.
The Carp needed just one hit, a Wilfredo Lara RBI single, to build a 3-1 lead after three innings of play.
But the Loons tied the game with a pair of runs in the fourth before taking control of the contest with three runs in the fifth.
The Carp did send the fans home with a highlight to remember, as Brandon Compton crushed a home run to right field in the ninth inning to cut the Loons lead to 9-5. Compton and Colby Shade each reached base three times for the Sky Carp in a losing effort.
The Sky Carp's patience resulted in plenty of opportunities, as the team drew 12 walks but was only able to go 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.
The Sky Carp will honor city and public service workers in Thank You Thursday (6:05 p.m. start), while Supper Clubber Friday (6:05) will also be Beloit College Night at the ballpark.
Midwest League Stories from April 30, 2026
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