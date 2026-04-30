Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (6:05 PM at Lansing)

Published on April 30, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, April 30, 2026 l Game # 24

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 6:05 pm

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Dayton Dragons (12-11) at Lansing Lugnuts (8-15)

RH Cole Schoenwetter (2-0, 5.52) vs. RH Samuel Dutton (0-3, 5.60)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Athletics) in the fourth game of a seven-game series. Season Series: Dayton 3, Lansing 2 (all games played in Lansing).

Last Game: Wednesday DH: Game 1: Dayton 5, Lansing 2. Game 2: Dayton 7, Lansing 0. Dayton pitchers allowed just two runs in the doubleheader while limiting Lansing to nine hits and three walks in the 14 innings. In the second game, Dragons pitchers Jacob Edwards, Dylan Simmons, and Drew Pestka combined for the Dragons third shutout win of the season. Carter Graham had an excellent doubleheader, going 3 for 4 with a double, walk, and RBI. The Dragons earned their first doubleheader sweep since June 27, 2024.

2026 Team Notes:

The Dragons have a winning record for the third time this season, currently at 12-11 (they were 1-0 and 4-3). A win tonight would lift them to two games over .500 for the first time in 2026.

2026 Player Notes

Ryan McCrystal is batting .313 (16th in MWL). He is tied for 3rd in the league in RBI (18).

Carlos Sanchez ranks 11th in the MWL in batting average at .321. In his last 17 games, Sanchez is batting .343 (23 for 67) with 18 runs scored and 10 stolen bases. Sanchez is tied for 2nd in the MWL in hits (26), tied for 3rd in runs scored (21), and tied for 2nd in stolen bases (12).

Kien Vu has hit safely in six straight games, batting .381 (8 for 21) with 2 HR, 5 RBI, 6 R.

Esmith Pineda in his last six games is batting .368 (7 for 19).

Dragons in Big Games:

These Dragons players have been key members of teams that played in the eight-team College World Series: Carter Graham (Stanford, 2021-23), Jack Moss (Texas A&M, 2023), and Peyton Stovall (Arkansas, 2022).

These Dragons have played in an NCAA Super Regional: Ryan McCrystal (East Carolina, 2022), Jonah Hurney (Virginia Tech, 2022), Jimmy Romano (Duke, 2023), Stephen Quigley (U-Conn, 2024).

These Dragons players have played in an NCAA Regional: Graham Osman (Arizona State, 2021), Brody Jessee (Gonzaga, 2022), Dylan Simmons (Florida State, 2022), Cody Adcock (Arkansas, 2023), Luke Hayden (Indiana State, 2024), Kien Vu (Arizona State, 2025).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Friday, May 1 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Beau Blanchard (2-1, 3.38) at Lansing RH Zane Taylor (1-1, 1.96)

Saturday, May 2 (4:05 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-2, 3.50) at Lansing RH Kyle Robinson (1-0, 2.84)

Sunday, May 3 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Reynardo Cruz (0-1, 5.60) at Lansing RH Tzu-Chen Sha (0-1, 6.50)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from April 30, 2026

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