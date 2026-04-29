Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (11:05 AM Doubleheader)

Published on April 29, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, April 29, 2026 l Games # 22-23

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 11:05 am (DH)

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Dayton Dragons (10-11) at Lansing Lugnuts (8-13)

RH J.P. Ortiz (1-1, 5.93) & LH Jacob Edwards (0-1, 1.86) vs. RH Steven Echavarria (1-0, 3.72) & TBA

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Athletics) in a make-up doubleheader resulting from a rain-out on April 4. These are games two and three of a seven-game series.

Season Series: Lansing 2 Dayton 1 (all games played in Lansing).

Last Game: Tuesday: Lansing 11, Dayton 6. Nate Nankil hit a home run and drove in three runs for Lansing. Bobby Boser added three hits and three RBI. The Dragons collected 13 hits in a losing effort, matching their season high. Five Dayton players had two hits led by Ryan McCrystal, who drove in two runs. Alfredo Duno and Alfredo Alcantara each had a single and double. Kien Vu and Esmith Pineda each had two singles.

Last Series vs. South Bend (4/21-4/26): Dayton 3, South Bend 3. The Cubs outscored the Dragons 41-32. Dayton batted .243 as a team (.185 with runners in scoring position). They hit six home runs. They had seven stolen bases, a team ERA of 6.75, and five errors.

2026 Team Notes:

The Dragons have split every series this season (1-1 at Lansing; 3-3 vs. Lake County; 3-3 at Great Lakes; 3-3 vs. South Bend). The current series at Lansing is a seven-game set and cannot be split if all games are played.

Left-handed relief pitcher Jonah Hurney has returned to the Dragons after spending all of last season with the team. He was promoted Tuesday from the ACL Reds. Outfielder Anthony Stephan and starting pitcher Luke Hayden have both been placed on the seven-day injured list. Stephan suffered a serious knee injury on April 24 and hopes to be healthy for spring training in 2027.

The Dragons are batting .263 vs. right-handed pitchers. They are hitting .212 vs. left-handed pitchers.

Dragons pitchers have posted a 7.35 ERA in their last seven games (60 IP, 52 R, 49 ER).

2026 Player Notes

Ryan McCrystal is batting .328 (9th in MWL). He is tied for 5th in RBI (16).

Carlos Sanchez ranks 16th in the MWL lead in batting average at .320. In his last 15 games, Sanchez is batting .344 (21 for 61) with 16 runs scored and nine stolen bases. Sanchez is tied for 4th in the MWL in hits (24), tied for 6th in runs scored (19), and tied for 3rd in stolen bases (11).

Kien Vu has hit safely in four straight games, batting .400 (6 for 15) with 2 HR, 3 RBI, 5 R.

The Dragons Batter of the Week for 4/20-4/26 was Kien Vu (for the week: .238, 2 HR, 7 RBI, .894 OPS). Alfredo Alcantara also hit two home runs during the week while batting .222 with a .904 OPS. Carlos Sanchez hit .316 and stole three bases. The Pitcher of the Week was Nestor Lorant (for the week: 1 G, 1 Sv, 4 IP, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 SO, 0.50 WHIP. Nick Lodolo tossed five scoreless innings on an MLB rehab assignment.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Thursday, April 30 (6:05 pm) Dayton RH Cole Schoenwetter (2-0, 5.52) at Lansing RH Samuel Dutton (0-3, 5.60)

Friday, May 1 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Beau Blanchard (2-1, 3.38) at Lansing RH Zane Taylor (1-1, 1.96)

Saturday, May 2 (4:05 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-2, 3.50) at Lansing RH Kyle Robinson (1-0, 2.84)

Sunday, May 3 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Reynard Cruz (0-1, 5.60) at Lansing RH Tzu-Chen Sha (0-1, 6.50)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







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