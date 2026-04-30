Dragons Sweep Doubleheader in Lansing

Published on April 29, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - In a doubleheader that began at 11:04 a.m. and ended at 6:04 p.m., with 110-minute rain delay extending the time in between games, the Dayton Dragons (12-11) topped the Lansing Lugnuts (8-15) twice, 5-2 and 7-0, on a long Wednesday at Jackson® Field™.

Lansing infielder Bobby Boser went 1-for-3 with a single in both games, extending his on-base streak to 21 games to open the season.

In Game 1, Dayton first baseman Carter Graham broke a 2-2 tie in the fourth inning with an RBI double off Steven Echavarria, and the Dragons added a pair of sixth-inning insurance runs to earn the win.

Echavarria struck out four batters in four innings in the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks. Shortstop Ali Camarillo led the offense, going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI single.

In Game 2, Dayton spot-starter Jacob Edwards (4 IP) combined with relievers Dylan Simmons (2 IP) and Drew Pestka (1 IP) on a four-hit shutout, while the Dragons' offense drew 10 walks and cruised to victory.

Lansing spot-starter Jorge Marcheco walked three batters in two scoreless innings, with catcher Carlos Franco nabbing an attempted base-stealer in both the first and second innings.

But Riley Huge walked four batters in 1 2/3 innings, allowing four runs (only one earned); Gerlin Rosario walked two in 1 1/3 innings, giving up one run; and Darlin Pinales walked one in two innings, giving up two runs.

Next up: a Coors Light Thirsty Thursday with $3 drink specials and $5 crafts/Seltzers. Gates open at 5 p.m. for a 6:05 p.m. start between Lansing's Samuel Dutton and Dayton's Cole Schoenwetter. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from April 29, 2026

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