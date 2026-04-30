Tonight's Loons Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Tomorrow
Published on April 29, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (14-8) and Peoria Chiefs (10-11) Wednesday night game has been postponed due to inclement weather at Dow Diamond.
The Loons and Chiefs will play a doubleheader tomorrow Thursday, April 30th. Game one will start at 5:05 p.m. ET, with game two shortly after game one concludes. Both games will be seven innings.
It will be the third doubleheader for Great Lakes in 2026. Thursday is a Thirsty Thursday presented by Yuengling.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
Midwest League Stories from April 29, 2026
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