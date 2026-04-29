River Bandits, Timber Rattlers Postponed

Published on April 29, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Appleton, Wisconsin - Today's 12:10 p.m. game between the Quad Cities River Bandits and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers has been postponed due to rain. The contest will be part of a straight doubleheader tomorrow, April 29, with game one scheduled for 5:10 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from April 29, 2026

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