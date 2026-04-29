River Bandits, Timber Rattlers Postponed
Published on April 29, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Appleton, Wisconsin - Today's 12:10 p.m. game between the Quad Cities River Bandits and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers has been postponed due to rain. The contest will be part of a straight doubleheader tomorrow, April 29, with game one scheduled for 5:10 p.m.
Check out the Quad Cities River Bandits Statistics
Midwest League Stories from April 29, 2026
- Thomason the Hero, Kernels Walk off Whitecaps with a Home Run Again, 4-3 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Whitecaps Suffer Second Straight Walk-Off in 4-3 Loss - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Cubs Fall 7-4 to Fort Wayne on First Education Day of 2026 - South Bend Cubs
- TinCaps Slug Their Way to Matinee Victory - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Weather Washes Out Wednesday's Game Between Wisconsin and Quad Cities - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- River Bandits, Timber Rattlers Postponed - Quad Cities River Bandits
- TinCaps Game Information: April 29 at South Bend Cubs (Cubs Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (11:05 AM Doubleheader) - Dayton Dragons
- Captains Fall to Sky Carp 10-9 in Series Opener - Lake County Captains
- Gonzalez's Big Night Leads Quad Cities to Third-Straight Win - Quad Cities River Bandits
- River Bandits Outslug Wisconsin - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
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Other Recent Quad Cities River Bandits Stories
- River Bandits, Timber Rattlers Postponed
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