Weather Washes Out Wednesday's Game Between Wisconsin and Quad Cities

Published on April 29, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Persistent rain in the Fox Cities on Wednesday afternoon forced a postponement of the scheduled game between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Quad Cities River Bandits. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday evening at Neuroscience Group Field.

The stadium parking lot will open at 3:00pm, the gates to the ballpark open at 4:00pm, and game one of the twinbill is scheduled for a 5:10pm first pitch. A minor league doubleheader consists of two seven-inning games. The first game will be played to its conclusion. There will be a minimum break of 30 minutes from the end of game one to the start of the nightcap.

Fans with tickets for Wednesday's rainout may exchange those tickets for a ticket of equal or lesser value to another regular season home game during 2026 at this link. The exact seat location might not be available, but the Timber Rattlers will do their best to a get a seat that is close and comparable to the original ticket. You do not have to attend the re-scheduled game and can choose any game for the rest of this regular season.

Be one of the first 1,000 fans into the ballpark for the doubleheader to receive a special mini-poster of Milwaukee Brewers prospects from Blue Print Service Company. A $4 reserved bleacher seat ticket offer is available to college students, staff, and faculty with a current ID for the second College Night of the series. Order College Night tickets in advance at this link.

Thursday is a Craft Brews & Brats Night, and everyone can enjoy Brats from Salmon's Meat Products and Celsius Mocktails for $3. All craft beers are available to fans of the legal drinking age for $3 from Fox River Brewing Company.

If you can't make it to the ballpark, there are several ways to follow the action. The radio broadcast starts with the Community Blood Center Pregame show at 4:50pm on News Talk 93.9 and 1490AM WOSH and internet audio. The Spot Green Bay 32 will televise both games of the doubleheader with coverage of game one starting at 5:00pm. The broadcast is also available on Bally Sports Live.







Midwest League Stories from April 29, 2026

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