Wisconsin Beats Bandits 2-1 for Second Straight Win

Published on May 2, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers didn't need a dramatic last-inning comeback to beat the Quad Cities River Bandits on Saturday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field. They received key hits from Josiah Ragsdale and a strong combined effort on the mound from J.D. Thompson and Travis Smith to beat the Bandits 2-1.

Thompson, the second round pick of the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2025 draft, made his pro debut in the game. He was the starting pitcher for Wisconsin and allowed one hit with no walks and three strikeouts over three scoreless innings. Smith took over in the fourth inning and pitched the rest of the way for the Rattlers as he scattered five hits and two walks while recording six strikeouts.

Quad Cities (13-10) nearly broke through in the top of the fifth inning against Smith. Derlin Figueroa doubled to start the inning against Travis Smith. Tyriq Kemp singled to left with one out and Figueroa tried to score from second. Left fielder Luis Castillo made a one-hop throw to the plate to catch Figueroa for the second out. Smith would get the final out of the inning on a routine flyout to right.

Wisconsin (15-9) grabbed the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Bandits starting pitcher Josh Hansell was perfect through four innings. Then, Ragsdale hit a lead-off home run to left to start the fifth for a 1-0 lead.

Ragsdale doubled to start the bottom of the seventh against Quad Cities reliever Tanner Jones and was standing a third with two outs. Jones walked David Garcia to extend the inning, and Castillo took advantage of the opportunity by grounding a single through the left side of the infield to score Ragsdale with an insurance run.

Smith went out for the ninth inning and retired the first batter of the inning on a popup. Austin Charles was next and he tightened up the game with a solo home run to left. Smith regrouped and struck out the next two batters to close out the Wisconsin victory.

Saturday was the second straight game for a Timber Rattlers reliever to pitch six innings. Braylon Owens struck out eleven and allowed one run over his six innings of work on Friday night in Wisconsin's ten-inning, 6-5 win over Quad Cities.

This was the fastest game of the season for the Rattlers as it was played in one hour and fifty-eight minutes.

The series finale is Sunday at Neuroscience Group Field. The pitching matchup is a rematch from the first game of the series last Tuesday with Ethan Dorchies (1-3, 7.71) for the Timber Rattlers and Emmanuel Reyes (1-0, 1.13) for the River Bandits. Game time is 1:10pm.

Whiffer is having a birthday party on Sunday, and you're invited to the celebration. Get to the ballpark early because you must be one of the first 1,000 fans who attend this game to receive a Kickball Jersey from Pepsi AND to see the special on-field Mascot Kickball Game starting at noon. Bring a donation for area food pantries to Whiffer's Birthday Peanut Butter & Jelly Drive and receive a birthday cupcake.

Fans will be allowed on the outfield from noon to 12:30 pm for Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen. During the game, Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their 2026 Brewers Sunday jerseys. After the game, players will be available for autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards.

The radio broadcast starts with the Community Blood Center Pregame show at 12:50pm on News Talk 93.9 and 1490AM WOSH and internet audio. The game is also available on Bally Sports Live.

R H E

QC 000 000 001 - 1 6 0

WIS 000 010 10x - 2 5 0

HOME RUNS:

QC:

Austin Charles (3rd, 0 on in 9th inning off Travis Smith, 1 out)

WIS:

Josiah Ragsdale (2nd, 0 on in 5th inning off Josh Hansell, 0 out)

WP: Travis Smith (4-0)

LP: Josh Hansell (0-3)

TIME: 1:58

ATTN: 3,305







Midwest League Stories from May 2, 2026

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