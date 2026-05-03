Lorant Pitches Dragons to 5-3 Victory in Lansing; Rubber Match of 7-Game Set Is Sunday

Published on May 2, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Lansing, Mich. - Dayton starting pitcher Nestor Lorant continued a personal streak of strong performances with five and two-thirds scoreless innings as the Dragons defeated the Lansing Lugnuts 5-3 on Saturday afternoon. The Dragons and Lugnuts have split the first six games of the seven-game series with the rubber match set for Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm.

Lorant, the Cincinnati Reds 2024 Minor League Pitcher of the Year who struggled in '25, has allowed just one run over his last three outings covering 14.2 innings.

Game Recap: After being shutout 10-0 on Friday night, the Dragons scored on Saturday before the first out of the game was recorded. Carlos Sanchez opened the day with a triple to the left field corner and scored when the next hitter, Kien Vu, singled through the middle to make it 1-0.

The Dragons added another run in the second inning, loading the bases on a single by Alfredo Alcantara, a walk to Jack Moss, and a single by Esmith Pineda. Sanchez then drew a walk to force in a run and make it 2-0.

Lorant, the Dragons starting pitcher, sailed through his outing. He allowed just three hits (none after the second inning) with two walks and seven strikeouts over five and two-thirds innings, leaving with a pitch count of 94 with the bases empty in the sixth.

Cody Adcock replaced Lorant and worked through the eighth inning while keeping the Lugnuts from scoring. Adcock walked one and hit one but did not allow a run or a hit over two and one-third innings. He struck out three.

The Dragons added three big runs in the top of the ninth inning, taking advantage of three walks and two errors along with a base hit by Pineda to build their lead to 5-0.

Jimmy Romano replaced Adcock to pitch the ninth inning. He allowed two hits, a walk, and three runs (only one earned) as Lansing put their first four hitters on base in the inning and got the tying run to the plate with no one out. But Romano got a pair of groundouts and a strikeout to end the game.

The Dragons finished with eight hits. Pineda had two singles. Vu had one hit and one RBI to extend his hitting streak to nine straight games. Sanchez's triple was Dayton's only extra base hit.

Up Next: The Dragons (13-13) conclude their seven-game series at Lansing (10-15) on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm. Reynardo Cruz (0-1, 5.60) will start for the Dragons against Lansing's Tzu-Chen Sha (0-1, 6.50). The Dragons will continue their road trip with a six-game set in Grand Rapids, Michigan against the West Michigan Whitecaps beginning Tuesday, May 5.

The next Dragons game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, May 12 against the Lake County Captains at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from May 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.