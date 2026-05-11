Dragons to Recognize "Community All-Stars" Recipient During Game on May 13

Published on May 11, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons, in partnership with Flying Ace Express Car Wash, will recognize Agape for Youth as a "Community All-Stars" recipient during a special inning break of the Dragons game on Wednesday, May 13, against the Lake County Captains at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The game will start at 7:05 p.m.

For more than 37 years, Agape for Youth has been a champion for one of the most vulnerable communities in the Miami Valley-standing in the gap for children and families navigating the complexities of foster care, adoption, and life beyond the system, and doing it the right way. The organization is a two-time BBB Eclipse Integrity Award winner for their impact and its commitment to ethics, transparency, and excellence in service.

At its core, Agape for Youth is driven by one unwavering belief: every child deserves a safe, stable, and nurturing home. In 2025 alone, 192 children were placed into 70 Agape-supported foster homes-ensuring that children entering care received this vital care during moments of crisis, uncertainty, and trauma. Offering continued 24/7 support in 2025, Agape also supported 131,447 bed days-each one representing a safe night for a child in foster care.

Through family stabilization, reunification services, and parenting education, Agape works to strengthen families. When possible, they seek to safely reunite the children with their parents with the ultimate goal of providing long-term well-being for children over short-term solutions. The organization celebrated 14 adoptions, recognizing that while reunification is always the goal, it is not always possible. In those cases, adoption provides children with the permanency and belonging they deserve.

Agape's commitment to care continues into early adulthood as well. Through its Bridges to Transition program, the organization supported 45 young adults, ages 18-21, who have aged out of foster care-helping them navigate housing, education, employment, and independent living.

For their dedication to providing a suitable home for children in foster care and providing those families with the resources to survive, we recognize the Agape for Youth as a Dragons Community All-Star. To learn more, get involved, or support their mission, visit agapeforyouth.com.

If you know other great individuals or organizations that are going above and beyond for our community, tell us about them! You can nominate an All-Star by telling us about them at daytondragons.com/communityallstar.

This event is the first of five special Community All-Stars spotlights at Dragons games this season. Community All-Stars is presented by Flying Ace Express Carwash.

Learn more about Community All-Stars Program presenting sponsor, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, at flyingaceexpresscarwash.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 11, 2026

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