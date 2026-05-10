Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (2:00 PM at West Michigan)

Published on May 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, May 10, 2026 l Game # 33

LMCU Ballpark l Grand Rapids, Mich. l 2:00 pm

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Dayton Dragons (18-14) at West Michigan Whitecaps (12-20)

RH J.P. Ortiz (3-1, 5.11) vs. RH Carlos Marcano (0-1, 3.06)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the last game of a six-game series. Season Series: Dayton 5, West Michigan 0. Dayton is 8-4 on the current 13-game road trip. Note: The 66-game "First Half Season" will have reached its midpoint at the conclusion of today's game.

Dragons in the Standings: W-L Record: 18-14, second place in MWL East Division, 1 1/2 games behind first place Great Lakes.

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 5, West Michigan 3. Yerlin Confidan hit a game-tying home run in the sixth inning and the Dragons broke the tie in the top of the ninth, keyed by a double by Carlos Sanchez and an RBI single by Kien Vu. Cody Adcock struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth to close out the win.

Current Series at West Michigan (5/5-5/10): Dayton 5, West Michigan 0. The Dragons have outscored the Whitecaps 30-15. Dayton is batting .260 as a team (.268 with runners in scoring position). They have hit 10 home runs with two stolen bases, a team ERA of 3.00, and committed 2 errors.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

The Dragons have won five straight games to establish their longest winning streak of the year. They are four games over .500 for the first time this season.

Home Run Data: The Dragons have hit home runs in six straight games for the first time since June 22-28, 2025...The Dragons have hit 10 home runs in the current series at West Michigan, most in a series since they hit 11 vs. Cedar Rapids, August 20-25, 2024. They last hit 12 in a series June 28-July 23, 2022...The Dragons have hit 19 home runs in their last 16 games after hitting five in their first 16 games.

Since the start of the current road trip on April 28, the Dragons lead the MWL lead in extra base hits with 42.

The Dragons are batting .273 on the road trip, the second highest team average in the MWL during that span.

The Dragons are batting .273 vs. right-handed pitchers. They are hitting .202 vs. left-handed pitchers.

Alfredo Alcantara in his last 13 games is batting .313 (15 for 48) with 2 HR. He has a 5-G hitting streak (.389). He has started 14 straight games.

Ariel Almonte hit home runs in 3 straight game apps. May 3, 7, & 8, matching the longest home run streak by a Dragon in the last 20 seasons.

Yerlin Confidan in his last 14 games is batting .320 (16 for 50) with 2 HR, 4 2B, 10 RBI. He has started 22 straight games.

Alfredo Duno on the road trip: 9 G, batting .361 (13 for 36), 4 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI. He has hit safely in 5 straight games (.500, 9 for 18).

John Michael Faile in his last 8 G is hitting .355 (11 for 31) with 2 2B and only 3 SO.

Esmith Pineda in his last 14 G: .311 (13 for 42) with 2 2B and 5 RBI.

Carlos Sanchez in his last 2 G is 5 for 10 with 2 HR and 2 2B following a 1 for 14 slump.

Kien Vu in his last 14 G is batting .291 (16 for 55) with 4 HR, 3 2B, 1 3B, 13 RBI, 12 R, 4 SB.

-- Ariel Almonte hit home runs in three straight game appearances, May 3, 7, & 8, becoming the first Dragons player over the last 20 seasons to have two separate 3-game home run streaks with the team (he also had one in 2025). This was the 13 th time since 2005 that a Dayton player has hit homers in three straight games. In 2000, Dragons outfielder Austin Kearns homered in eight straight.

-- Carlos Sanchez has joined Jay Allen as the only High-A Dragons to have a 2-HR G & a 3-SB G in a season.

--Nestor Lorant has a scoreless streak of 19.2 innings. Lorant in his last 4 G: 21.2 IP, 10 H, 1 R, 8 BB, 28 SO.

--Victor Diaz has not allowed an earned run in his last 7 G: (12.2 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 9 BB, 16 SO, 3 Sv, 1-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Tuesday, May 12 (7:05 pm): Lake County TBA at Dayton RH Beau Blanchard (3-2, 4.28)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from May 10, 2026

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