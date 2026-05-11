Fischer & Bitonti Lead the Way to a Wisconsin Win

Published on May 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







PEORIA, IL - Andrew Fischer and Eric Bitonti had amazing offensive days for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Sunday against the Peoria Chiefs at Dozer Park. Both just missed on a cycle but powered the Rattlers to their third consecutive win, a 15-8 victory to close out a series victory over the Chiefs.

Fischer tripled, hit two homers, scored four runs, and drove in five as he went 4-for-6. Bitonti was 5-for-5 with a walk, a homer, two doubles, two RBI, and scored three runs.

Wisconsin (19-12) ambushed Peoria starting pitcher Leonel Sequera with five runs on five hits in the first inning. Marco Dinges singled with one out. Fischer tripled off the top of the wall in right to drive in Dinges. Bitonti ripped a single to center to score Fischer. Later in the inning, Blayberg Diaz stepped to the plate with two outs and the bases loaded. Diaz drove a double to the wall in right to knock in all three runners for a 5-0 lead.

Won-Bin Cho got the Chiefs (14-18) on the scoreboard with a two-run homer in the bottom of the second.

Bitonti blasted a solo homer, his fifth of the season, in the third inning for Wisconsin. In the fourth, Alastre had an RBI triple with Fischer crushing a two-run home run to right for an 9-2 lead.

The Chiefs took advantage of a bout of wildness from Rattlers reliever Jose Nova in the bottom of the fourth inning. Three walks, a throwing error, and seven wild pitches by Nova allowed three runs to score and cut Wisconsin's lead to 9-5.

The Rattler bats went right back to work.

In the sixth inning, Fischer and Bitonti singled to start the inning. Josiah Ragsdale drove in Fischer with a single. Luis Castillo doubled to score Bitonti and Ragsdale for the 13-5 lead.

In the seventh, Fischer had a runner on base and needed a double for the cycle. Instead, he crushed a home run out of the stadium to right field for a 15-5 lead.

The Chiefs chipped away with a two-out, RBI single by Josh Kross in the seventh, and a two-out, two-run home run by Tai Peete in the eighth. They would get no closer.

Bitonti was at the plate in the top of the ninth inning and needed a triple for the cycle. He drilled a pitch off the top of the wall in right, but the carom dropped down to Peete and Bitonti had to settle for his second double of the game.

The Timber Rattlers collected nineteen hits in the game, the most by the team since the franchise moved to the High-A Classification prior to the 2021 season.

Bitonti became the first Timber Rattlers to have five hits in game since Sal Frelick, who have five in a game against the Quad Cities River Bandits on April 20, 2022.

The Timber Rattlers are off on Monday. They will be back in action on Tuesday night at Neuroscience Group Field against the South Bend Cubs. Wande Torres (2-1, 6.35) is the scheduled starting pitcher for Wisconsin. Game time is 6:40pm.

Celebrate health care professionals and education professionals with the first Nurses Night and Teacher Appreciation Game of the homestand on Tuesday night. Fans who are nurses or teachers will receive a reserved bleacher ticket or a grass seat for $4 with a current ID. Nurses Night tickets are made possible by ThedaCare.

Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance presents Bang for Your Buck Night with Nathan's Famous hot dogs, 16-ounce Pepsi products, and 16-ounce domestic beers available for $2 on Tuesday night, too.

There are several options to follow the action if you can't make it to the ballpark. Newstalk 93.9 WOSH and internet audio has the radio broadcast starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 6:20pm. Bally Sports Live will have the game on their app. The Spot Green Bay 32 will have the broadcast available on tape delay after the end of the Milwaukee Brewers game on Tuesday.

R H E

WIS 501 313 200 - 15 19 1

PEO 020 300 120 - 8 7 1

HOME RUNS:

WIS:

Eric Bitonti (4th, 0 on in 3rd inning off Leonel Sequera, 0 out)

Andrew Fischer (8th, 1 on in 4th inning off Jawilme Ramirez, 1 out)

Andrew Fischer (9th, 1 on in 7th inning off Aaron Holiday, 1 out)

PEO:

Won-Bin Cho (4th, 1 on in 2nd inning off Jason Woodward, 1 out)

Tai Peete (5th, 1 on in 8th inning off Chandler Welch, 2 out)

WP: Chandler Welch (4-1)

LP: Leonel Sequera (1-3)

TIME: 3:04

ATTN: 1,112







Midwest League Stories from May 10, 2026

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