Debuting Dettmer Dominates in 8-3 Lugnuts Win

Published on May 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Nathan Dettmer brought a no-hitter into the seventh inning and settled for seven strikeouts over 6 1/3 one-hit innings in an 8-3 Lansing Lugnuts (13-20) victory over the South Bend Cubs (16-14) on Sunday afternoon at Four Winds Field.

The Lugnuts scored a total of 16 runs in winning both games over the weekend in South Bend after losing the first four games of the series.

Dettmer, making his 2026 return to the Midwest League after six starts for the Lugnuts in 2025, set the tone. The 6-foot-5 right-hander struck out two Cubs in the second, cleanup hitter Cole Mathis in the fourth, two Cubs apiece in the fifth and sixth, and had retired 10 straight batters when Cameron Sisneros singled leading off the seventh. He faced one more batter, retiring Mathis on a flyout, before departing at 86 pitches, 53 strikes.

By this point, the Lugnuts' offense had made things comfortable. C.J. Pittaro lined a two-run single and Justin Riemer followed with a two-run triple on back-to-back pitches in a four-run fourth inning.

Casey Yamauchi lined an RBI single in the seventh for a 5-0 lead and added a two-run single (followed by a Devin Taylor RBI single) in the ninth for insurance.

The Cubs could manage only a run in the eighth off Ryan Magdic and two in the ninth off Riley Huge before falling.

Yamauchi finished the game 3-for-5, his second straight three-hit performance.

The Lugnuts now return home, hosting the Quad Cities River Bandits from Tuesday, May 12, through Sunday, May 17. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from May 10, 2026

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