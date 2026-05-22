Curley Slam Leads 11-1 Captains Rout

Published on May 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







EASTLAKE, OH - Dean Curley slugged a grand slam to back a quality start from Franklin Gómez, and the Lake County Captains (21-20) romped to an 11-1 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts (18-24) on Thursday evening at Classic Auto Group Park.

Nolan Schubart and Maick Collado added home runs for the Captains, who won their third straight game in the series.

The Lugnuts' only run came via an RBI single from Gunner Gouldsmith, plating Devin Taylor in the top of the second inning. At the time, it tied the game at 1-1.

But Schubart broke the tie with a solo homer in the bottom of the second off Lansing starter Zane Taylor, and Curley broke the game open with a slam to left field to key a five-run fifth inning.

The power surge backed the work of the 20-year-old Gómez, who limited Lansing to two hits and two walks in six innings, striking out five.

Zane Taylor gave up seven runs (six earned) in five innings, allowing eight hits and a walk while striking out seven. Tucker Novotny pitched the sixth and seventh innings, whiffing a pair while allowing two runs on a hit and two walks, before Ryan Brown gave up a two-run homer to Collado in the eighth to close out the scoring.

In defeat, Devin Taylor drew two walks and recorded his fourth outfield assist of the year, throwing out Aaron Walton trying to stretch a single into a double. Myles Naylor went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles.

Southpaw Ryan Magdic starts the fourth game of the six-game series, opposed by the Captains' Jackson Humphries at 7 p.m. Friday.

Lansing will return home from May 26-31 to defend home field against the West Michigan Whitecaps. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from May 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.