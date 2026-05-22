Carson Montgomery Strikes Out Career-High Seven

Published on May 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps took a one-run lead in the seventh inning and never looked back in a 5-4 win over the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate) Thursday night.

Fort Wayne (20-22) starter Carson Montgomery (No. 30 Padres prospect) struck out a career-high seven batters across five innings. The right-hander from Windermere, Florida, allowed one run on three hits and two walks. It is the fourth straight start he has gone five innings, as Montgomery retired the final 10 batters he faced. Among Midwest League arms with as many innings pitched (32.0), the former 9th-round pick out of Florida State leads the Midwest League in ERA (1.52), hits allowed (21), runs (6), and earned runs (5) allowed.

Left fielder Yerlin Confidan put the Dragons (24-18) on the board with a two-out RBI single, scoring Kien Vu. Vu doubled twice, later scoring on another RBI single by Confidan in the sixth inning to tie up the game. The Dragons then took the lead following a double by Carter Graham, a sac fly by Victor Acosta, and a passed ball that scored Graham.

Right fielder Jake Cunningham went 2-for-2 with a pair of full-count walks before cutting into the deficit with a solo home run, his seventh round-tripper of the season.

The 'Caps took the lead in the seventh, scoring for the third-straight inning. Alex McCoy (No. 19 Padres prospect) dropped down a flare RBI double to score Lamar King Jr. (No. 14 Padres prospect), tying the game up before a passed ball brought in McCoy to give Fort Wayne the lead for good.

Right-hander Clay Edmondson entered the game in the ninth inning and struck out a pair on his way to his Minor League-leading ninth save of the season. Edmondson has allowed one earned run in 18.0 innings pitched, good for a 0.50 ERA.

Next Game: Friday, May 22 vs. Dayton (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Kash Mayfield (No. 4 Padres prospect)

- Dragons Probable Starter: RHP Jose Montero

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Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from May 21, 2026

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