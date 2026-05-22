10-Run Sixth Lifts Sky Carp over River Bandits

Published on May 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - Derlin Figueroa hit his team-leading ninth home run of the season Thursday, but the Quad Cities River Bandits allowed a season-high 10 runs in the sixth inning as they fell to Beloit Sky Carp 13-4 at Modern Woodmen Park.

The loss marks Quad Cities' second in three games this week against the Marlins affiliate.

The River Bandits fell behind in the second inning with the Sky Carp taking a 2-0 lead on RBI-singles from Colby Shade and Dillon Head before Aiva Arquette stepped to the plate in the third and launched a solo homer for the second time in as many nights.

While Quad Cities' starter Aiden Jimenez worked scorelessly the rest of the way, Sky Carp starter Eliazer Dishmey allowed just four Bandits base runners over his 5.2-inning start and struck out a game-high nine.

The 10-run sixth inning saw 14 Beloit hitters face the duo of Ryan Ure and Hunter Alberini. Beloit needed just five hits to post the double-digit frame, taking advantage of the pair's five walks, two balks, and a hit batsman.

Shade struck for two RBI-hits in the inning, plating Beloit's first run of the rally- and fourth of the game- with an RBI-triple and their eighth run of the frame with an RBI-single. Cody Schrier and Brandon Compton each added an RBI-double, while Arquette drove in his second and third RBI of the game with a two-run single.

Quad Cities trailed 13-0 entering the bottom of the seventh but avoided the shutout when Angel Acosta, who posted his second-straight three-hit performance, scored from third on a Cannon Pickell wild pitch.

Figueroa added his three-run blast in the eighth against Bryan Mendoza. The infielder's nine home runs tie for third-most in the Midwest League while his .593 slugging percentage ranks fourth-best.

Yimi Presinal was a bright spot on the mound for the River Bandits as the right-hander completed a pair of perfect frames including four strikeouts.

Quad Cities' infielder Diego Guzman pitched a scoreless top of the ninth in his professional pitching debut, becoming the second River Bandits' position player to toe the rubber this year.

Dishmey (3-1) earned his third win of the season for Beloit, while Jimenez (1-2) was saddled with the loss, allowing three runs on six hits, two walks, and five strikeouts.

Quad Cities returns to Modern Woodmen Park for game four of the six-game series tomorrow night and sends Emmanuel Reyes (3-1, 2.18) to the mound opposite Sky Carp left-hander Nate Payne (0-3, 4.41). First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from May 21, 2026

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