TinCaps Game Information: May 21 vs. Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate)

Published on May 21, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (19-22) vs. Dayton Dragons (24-17)

Thursday, May 21 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 42 of 132

RHP Carson Montgomery (2-0, 27.0 IP, 1.33 ERA) vs. RHP Reynardo Cruz (0-1, 28.1 IP, 6.35 ERA)

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THE AMAZING MONTY: TinCaps right-hander Carson Montgomery tossed his third-straight outing of five scoreless innings last Thursday against Cedar Rapids. The 2023 11th-round pick out of Florida State struck out four, while allowing two hits. Montgomery had not hit the five-inning mark across his first six pro appearances and has now not allowed a run in his last 16 innings pitched. Among arms with as many innings pitched (27), the right-hander is 2nd in the Midwest League in ERA (1.33), 3rd in fewest hits allowed (18), and 1st in fewest runs allowed (4).

TURNING BACK THE CLOCK: Thursday night marks the first of three games this season where the TinCaps will don their retro Wizards uniforms. The Wizards served as the team's identity from 1993-2008, taking over as an affiliate for the Minnesota Twins in place of the Kenosha Twins. The team played at Memorial Stadium, where they stayed through the 2008 season. In August 2008, the Fort Wayne Wizards' front office staff, along with the Journal Gazette, compiled a list of the best players who ever donned a Wizards' uniform. The list included pitchers Jake Peavy and LaTroy Hawkins, along with outfielder Torii Hunter. More than 500 players wore the Wizards colors in 16 seasons.

BIG LEAGUER IN THE HOUSE: Right-handed relief pitcher Ty Adcock continues his rehab assignment this week in Fort Wayne. Adcock signed a Major League free agent deal with the Padres in December and is the sixth Major League rehab assignment in the TinCaps era (2009-present). Adcock has made 18 appearances in the Major Leagues over the past three seasons. An eighth-round pick in 2019 by the Seattle Mariners, Adcock made his MLB debut on June 12, 2023, vs. Miami (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 K). The Elon University grad has spent time in the Mariners, Tigers, and Mets organizations before signing this offseason.

MLB Rehab Assignments - TinCaps Era (2009-Present): - David Eckstein 8/18-20, 2010 - Everth Cabrera 7/2-3, 2013 - Tim Federowicz 7,12-7/17, 2015 - Blake Snell 4/28, 2022 - Yu Darvish 6/19, 2024

JUST THE BEGINNING: Fort Wayne infielder Justin DeCriscio launched his first home run at Parkview Field on Wednesday. It's his second round-tripper in the last 3 games, as he blasted his first High-A home run in the second inning on Sunday at Cedar Rapids. His three-run shot was the highlight in the 5-run frame, beginning his first 3-hit game with the club since being called up last Tuesday. DeCriscio played in 5 of the 6 games last week against the Kernels at 4 different positions. The 2025 10th round pick of the Padres slashed .311/.363/.544 with a .907 OPS in 28 games with Single-A Lake Elsinore to begin 2026.

DUGIE KEEPS CLIMBING: Fort Wayne third baseman Rosman Verdugo hit a two-run home run in the 6th inning Saturday, tying him for the team lead with 7. His second consecutive game with a home run, Verdugo now has 21 across his TinCaps career. The mark tied him with Fernando Tatis Jr. for the sixth-most all-time in career home runs. Verdugo is now the 10th player in Fort Wayne franchise history to hit the 20-career home run mark. After leading the 'Caps with 13 home runs in 2025, 6 of Verdugo's 7 home runs in 2026 have come on the road. Following a base hit on Wednesday, the 21-year-old has a hit in his last 6 games.

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: TinCap outfielder Alex McCoy clobbered his team-leading 8th home run of the season yesterday off the batter's eye in the 4th inning. The No. 19 Padres prospect also sits at the top of the Midwest League in extra-base hits (22), is tied in doubles (13), third in total bases (79), eighth in hits (40), and is 9th in SLG (.577). The Midwest League Player of the Month for April batted .354/.386/.683 and led the league in hits (29), doubles (10), and slugging percentage (.683) in the opening month of the campaign.

ENGULFED IN FLAMES: The Dayton Dragons marked a franchise record for most runs in a game on Wednesday with 22. Carlos Sanchez's five runs and the team's six home runs also tied a franchise single-game record. The 22 runs allowed is a Fort Wayne franchise record for a single game, surpassing the 20 runs allowed on May 19, 1996, against the Michigan Battle Cats (Single-A Boston). Since Minor League Baseball took over scoring in 2005, the six home runs and 11 extra-base hits are both the most allowed in Fort Wayne history.







Midwest League Stories from May 21, 2026

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