TinCaps Drop Series Opener at Home Against Dragons
Published on May 19, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps fell behind early and couldn't catch up in Tuesday's 11-2 loss to the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate).
Dayton (23-17) got two no-hit frames on the mound to begin the contest from rehabbing right-hander Julian Aguiar. From there, reliever Ovis Portes tossed 4 frames of one-run ball, striking out four and collecting the win for the Dragons.
Catcher Alfredo Duno (No. 29 MLB prospect//No. 1 Reds prospect) launched a three-run blast to put the game out of reach in the seventh. Duno finished the night 2-for-5 with his seventh home run of the season. Right fielder Yerlin Confian went 3-for-5 with three singles, his third three-hit game of the season.
Fort Wayne (19-21) got the longest start of Matthew Watson's professional career in the loss. The righty tossed five innings and punched out a career-high five while allowing two runs. Center fielder Kasen Wells went 3-for-4 out of the nine spot with three singles and is now batting .306 in 38 games this season.
Left fielder Alex McCoy (No. 19 Padres prospect) doubled in the fifth and is now tied for the Midwest League lead with 13 two-baggers in 2026. Second baseman Rosman Verdugo added a double of his own in the seventh and reached base safely in three of his five plate appearances. Verdugo now has a hit in his last five games.
Next Game: Wednesday, May 20 vs. Dayton (6:35 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Maikel Miralles
- Dragons Probable Starter: RHP Nestor Lorant
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