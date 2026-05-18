Kash Mayfield Named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week

Published on May 18, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Minor League Baseball has announced TinCaps left-handed pitcher Kash Mayfield as its Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for May 12-17.

MLB Pipeline's No. 4 Padres prospect tied a career-high, striking out nine of 16 batters faced on Friday, May 15, against the Twins-affiliated Cedar Rapids Kernels. Mayfield did not walk a batter, allowing one hit across five scoreless innings. His fifth scoreless start this season, the 2024 first-round pick retired the first 13 batters he faced, including a stretch of seven-straight strikeouts. Mayfield totaled 56 pitches, including 43 strikes, 16 of which were swings and misses.

Mayfield is the second TinCap to win Midwest League Pitcher of the Week this season after fellow southpaw Jamie Hitt struck out a professional-high eight in five shutout innings on April 25. He is also the 10th TinCap to win the award since the Midwest League moved to High-A in 2021.

In seven starts this season, Mayfield has completed 29 1/3 innings pitched, striking out 35 compared to 13 walks and nine hits. He has not allowed a run in his last 10 innings pitched following back-to-back five-inning, scoreless starts.

Among pitchers with as many innings pitched, Mayfield ranks first in the Midwest League in ERA (1.52), WHIP (0.74), and batting average against (.099), while allowing the fewest hits (9), runs, and earned runs (5). The Edmond, Oklahoma native's batting average against and nine hits are the lowest in all of Minor League Baseball, while his WHIP ranks second only to MLB Pipeline's No. 3 overall prospect Seth Hernandez (PIT).

The TinCaps return home Tuesday, May 19, for their first of three Hispanic Heritage Nights, with Fort Wayne playing as the "Manzanas Luchadores" to start a six-game homestand against the Reds-affiliated Dayton Dragons. On Wednesday, May 20, the TinCaps' brand-new alternate identity, the Fort Wayne PufferBellies, returns for its second showing before Fort Wayne Wizards Night on Thursday. Tickets are available through TinCaps.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.







Midwest League Stories from May 18, 2026

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